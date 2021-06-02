Matthew Perry cancels engagement to fiancee Molly Hurwitz





About six months after proposing to his girlfriend, Friends star Matthew Perry is back on the market. The 51-year-old actor confirmed his separation from his 29-year-old fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, Tuesday June 1st. Sometimes things don’t work out and this is one of them, said Perry People magazine in a press release. I wish Molly the best. Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in November of last year. I decided to get engaged, said the actor People at the time. Luckily, I was dating the tallest woman on the planet at that time. For the most part, the couple kept their relationship private. However, the head literary gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse into their relationship on Valentine’s Day. With year two being my Valentine’s Day, but her first as an Instagram influencer, Hurwitz reportedly wrote on her now private Instagram account after Perry joined the popular photo-sharing app a week before. “HVD to my favorite.” According to The daily mail, the couple also spent the holidays together in 2019. At the time, Hurwitz reportedly shared a photo of the couple celebrating and called him her boyfriend in the caption. While it’s unclear exactly what caused their split, Perry made headlines last month for his presence on Raya, a membership-based private dating app. The drama began when the actor went viral for a video he allegedly sent to a 19-year-old woman he hooked up with on Raya, named Kate Haralson. At the time, he and his current fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, reportedly took a break. Am I as old as your father? Perry asked Haralson in the clip, which she shared on TikTok. In the caption, Haralson made it clear that she was not at all romantically interested in Perry. When you meet Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he confronts you and asks 20 questions with you, she captioned the post. Elsewhere in the clip, the actor attempted to flirt. Do you still play so much with your hair? He asked. I guess so, Haralson laughed. Haralson told Page Six she shared the video because she wanted people to see how men in Hollywood take advantage of young women on dating apps. A lot of people were saying I’m a badass and mean for posting this, and it hurt a little bit, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of, she said. Per Page Six, Perry asked if they could FaceTime soon after the match. I didn’t really think about it, Haralson said, adding that she had never even really watched. Friends. In the end, Haralson decided to take the video down after acknowledging that a lot of people were going to take his side since this was a famous TV character. I just did it more for the joke, which sounds mean, but I didn’t think about it, she added. I thought it was more innocent and harmless. Honestly, it’s not really okay for these older guys to talk to such young girls.

