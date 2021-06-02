Olala promotes the launch of its new drink in Hollywood | New





HOLLYWOOD, California, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Olala’s New Beverage Line Turns Heads Hollywood felt a little more relaxed than usual this past weekend thanks to laid-back, island-inspired cannabis drink brand Olala. The pioneering brand hosted a rooftop party to celebrate the launch of its line of artisanal cannabis infused sodas in the State of california and the cold vibrations could be felt for miles around. Participants from all corners of the California the cannabis industry enjoyed chef-prepared food, perfectly composed live DJ sets and, most importantly, a cocktail bar with a menu of high quality artisanal THC infused sodas from Olala. The event brought to life the motto and slogan of the company: “Life is better cooled”. About Olala Olala initially launched in 2015 in Washington state inspired by the co-founder Randy Reed Hawaiian heritage and culture and has become the first THC-infused craft soda in this market. Olala has worked to create the perfect artisan THC soda that embodies the aloha mindset. Soda is a creamy, cannabis-infused drink that has all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without the bad taste people expect from cannabis drinks. Flavors like orange cream, blue raspberry, guava and mango ensure that you will find a flavor that suits you. Before Olala and Lehua brands As the industry changed advances in terpenes extraction, those who drank cannabis drinks found themselves sacrificing flavor in favor of marijuana. With the patented approach to extracting Lehua terpenes, however, this type of compromise has become a thing of the past. The unpleasant experience of “wet-weed” has been replaced by the balanced yet sweet sparkling flavor of Olala. By maintaining the plant’s full spectrum profile, Olala and Lehua’s process almost perfectly duplicates THC and other compounds found in native cannabis at the same time, providing users with a remarkable entourage effect. Put simply, nature designed these compounds to work best when consumed together, meaning that every sip of Olala gives you superior taste and unmatched freshness. Media contact Doug berchtold, Olala Public Relations, +1 7325670876, [email protected] SOURCE Olala







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos