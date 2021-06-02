A look back at Hollywood’s second golden age

Hi Hollywoodians! This week, HollyGOOD Tuesday looked at Hollywood’s second golden age.

The 1920s and 1960s are widely considered the golden age of Hollywood, but what many people may not know is that Hollywood experienced what was considered to be its second age. gold in the 1960s and 1970s. This period is also known as the New Hollywood, Hollywood Renaissance or American New Wave.

New Hollywood has relaxed restrictions on obscenity and controversial, non-family content in films.

Hollywood’s Second Golden Age: Background

The golden age of Hollywood saw the creation of major film studios like Paramount and Warner Brothers and made the film industry one of the largest companies in the United States. American New Wave films presented stylistic choices that set them apart from traditional films released by these studios.

According to NewWaveFilm.com, Jack Valenti was named the new president of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) in 1966, making revisions to the Production Code. This gave filmmakers the freedom to explore topics that were previously considered taboo in Hollywood such as violence, intimacy, race relations, drugs, politics, and religion.

When Bonnie and Clyde came out in 1967, TIME called this era the new cinema. By using new techniques and covering new topics, filmmakers began to attract young moviegoers and changed audiences’ expectations of films.

Hollywood’s second golden age: style

In the 1960s, the rules of the film industry became more lenient, leading filmmakers to experiment with the style. Production studios had less influence over films, allowing directors to take creative control. For this reason, films have become more of an art form than just a lucrative product, according to The catch.

The directors of the American New Wave have strived to increase the level of reality and intensity in the films they have created. the Directors Guild of the Americas Quarterly CEO reported that filmmakers of this period experimented more with sound, playing with ambient sound and overlapping with character dialogue.

According to professor of film studies and author Todd Berliner, the filmmakers of this Hollywood Renaissance borrowed styles from European and Asian art cinema. In his analysis of the cinema of the 1970s, Hollywood Inconsistent: Narration in the cinema of the 70s, Berliner wrote that the filmmakers of the 1970s [modified] conventional devices in a way that [resulted] in narrative practices more typical of art cinema than classic Hollywood

Todd Berliner also said that films from the seventies elicited viewer reactions different from those of old Hollywood, saying that films often signal viewers reactions that fluctuate in unpredictable, incongruous or uncomfortable ways. This is probably due to the fact that these films covered more serious topics than what audiences were used to seeing on movie screens.

Hollywood’s second golden age: films and directors

American filmmakers who rose to prominence in the late 1960s are known as the New Hollywood Generation, according to NewWaveFilm.com. These filmmakers created innovative films containing complex themes, moral ambiguity and anti-establishment ideas.

Two of the most successful films of Hollywood’s second Golden Age are Bonnie and Clyde (1967) directed by Arthur penn, and The graduation (1967) directed by Mike Nichols. According to NewWaveFilm.com, both films enjoyed unexpected box office success and significant cultural impact, showing audiences were ready for something new.

NewWaveFilm.com reported that Robert benton and David Newman were inspired by the French New Wave to write Bonnie and Clyde. The film surprised viewers with its graphic violent scenes and the mixing of tones throughout the film.

During the creation The graduation, Mike Nichols made bold creative choices that challenged the traditional Hollywood filmmaking process. He hired a comedy writer to write the screenplay, picked an unknown actor to play one of the lead roles, and pushed the cinematographer to experiment with shots, as reported. NewWaveFilm.com.

Films from this era also explored heavy race issues. The 1967 cinema In the heat of the Night told the story of a black detective who gets involved in a murder investigation and denounces the racist ways of the city in which he works. Realized by Shirley Clarke, Portrait of Jason is a documentary about a black gay prostitute and her life experiences as he achieves his dream of becoming a cabaret artist.

Movies like The French connection (1971) signaled a new type of thriller. Director William friedkin included high-speed action sequences with the intention of captivating audiences with the film’s fast-paced events.

Other notable directors of this era included Martin scorsese (Middle streets), Stanley kubrick (2001: A Space Odyssey), and Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather).

With the help of computer-aided special effects, this Hollywood renaissance led to the popularity of the blockbuster with films such as Jaws and Star wars. This trend continued in the film industry, bringing us the big budget movies that we are used to watching today.

