As with many millions of children before me, and millions since, the story of Eric Carle of a caterpillar’s quest for satisfaction, its culpable overconsumption and its redemptive transformation into a beautiful butterfly, has been engraved in my youth. psyche. I don’t remember if it taught me to count or if I sang about the importance of following one’s instincts and the inevitability of change. What I remember, aside from the joy of running my fingers through the circular die-cut holes in the pages of the cardboard, was the beauty of Carle’s textured and pictorial collages, especially his renderings of food products. Having sold over 170 million books throughout his career, including over 55 million copies of The hungry caterpillar, his best-known title, Carle hardly needs any further accolades. But he certainly deserves credit for creating the most appetizing pickled pickle in the history of visual art, buttons and everything in between.

The genius of Eric Carle, who died in May at the age of 91 with over 70 books to his name, lay in his ability, through words and pictures, to speak to children in a way that did not flatter. not, did not condescend or moralize. He managed to strike the right balance between simplicity and richness, creating something bright and attractive, but not at the expense of personality. Carle, whose own childhood in Nazi Germany was far from idyllic, managed to send a message of hope into his success story without resorting to the patronizing approach that plagues many children’s books. While the book’s most obvious message is fairly conventional (which in all of us is the potential to become something beautiful), the more subtle messages were radical for their time in 1969 and remain relevant today. We all overdo it sometimes, we all feel guilty, we all yearn for comfort in the familiar, and everyone feels small and insignificant at times, especially during childhood. Mostly, sometimes we try and try again without finding any satisfaction.

Carle was at times philosophical about the meanings of his beloved book – an eternal topic with interviewers – but more often than not he preferred to label any deeper meaning as “psychobabble.” He always pointed out that the genesis of the book, which has been interpreted in various ways as a Christian allegory of the life of Jesus or a celebration of ostentatious capitalist consumption, came from absent-minded punching. From my point of view, having followed in the footsteps of its author by studying and working in the field of graphic design, which made The hungry caterpillar Carle’s natural abilities as a visual communicator combined with his design background have been so successful. He valued the page itself as a canvas, the book as an interactive, tactile object, and the text and image as elements that had to work together to form an integrated whole. He even managed to create a serif typeface (something deemed unsuitable for children in today’s Comic Sans era) in black on an expressive and appealing white background.

Carle was born in Syracuse, upstate New York, to German parents, who, along with his homesick mother, returned to their homeland in 1935, when Eric was only six years old. . Following a traumatic experience digging trenches as a teenager called up during the war, Carle enrolled in the National Academy of Fine Arts in his hometown of Stuttgart, where he studied graphic design under the management of the famous typographer and book designer FH Ernst Schneidler. After graduating he worked freelance as a commercial artist and quickly found his work reproduced in Usage charts, the leading design magazine in his country. But America loomed large in his mind, both as his birthplace and as the center of post-war commercial design and illustration.

Moving to New York in 1952, Carle found work in the promotion department of New York Times thanks to Leo Lionni, a designer who became a close friend and who would later find fame and a new career in children’s books. Carle and Lionni were far from alone; many leading mid-century American graphic designers, such as Paul Rand, Jim Flora, Ivan Chermayeff, and Saul Bass, have found children’s books to be a rewarding and cost-effective way to apply their skills away from the business world and Trade. For Carle, it was a permanent career change, which came quite by accident. After leaving the Time he briefly served in the US military during the Korean War, then worked freelance, primarily in the pharmaceutical industry, designing and illustrating advertising campaigns for various drugs. It was one of those works – an expressive illustration of a lobster created from blocks of color layered over a textured abstract background, designed for anti-allergy medicine – that caught the eye of writer Bill Martin Jr. ., who asked Carle to illustrate his book. Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see?

Published in 1967, the book was an instant hit and allowed Carle to firmly embark on what, in hindsight, seems to be an inevitable path. Ironically, the life-changing lobster ad, whose slogan was “when yesterday’s indulgence becomes today’s allergy,” was premonitory of Carle’s greatest success: gluttony of illustrated literature, the third book he illustrated and only the second he wrote himself. It has since been published in over 60 languages, spawning a wide range of merchandise and adaptations, including a theatrical production.

Unlike his unnamed protagonist Caterpillar, who tried, tried and tried again, Carle found a winning formula pretty much immediately. It was hardly a fluke, however: The hungry caterpillar was released as Carle was approaching 40; years of making medicine visually appealing, which involved dealing with often difficult subjects, turned out to be ideal training for the subtle world of children’s picture books. His latest titles often featured the trials and tribulations of small animals, but never felt stale or repetitive. While many illustrated books from bygone eras have been rediscovered and reissued in recent years, prized for their retro charm, Carle’s classic title has never been exhausted. It has a timeless quality that will always, without a doubt, find new generations of fans around the world; it is a lasting testimony to its brilliance.