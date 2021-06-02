Miranda Cosgrove joined by Laci Mosley





Leave everything to the cast of “iCarly.”Many of your favorite stars from the original Nickelodeon series are back for a new to restart, with a few new arrivals. Nine years after the sitcom series finale about Teens Going Viral for their eponymous web show, “iCarly” is reconnecting for a reboot of Paramount +, which aired on June 17. In the first trailer, released Tuesday, an adult Carly (Miranda Cosgroves) is back on set (now on smartphone) with cameraman Freddie (Nathan Kress), brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and new best friend Harper (Laci Mosley). “Welcome to the new ‘iCarly’,” Carly told viewers during her show on the show. Now in their late twenties and early thirties, the main characters are returning to their wacky old antics only now that they’ve swapped the spaghetti tacos for the occasional adult drink. Noticeably absent: Carly’s former best friend Sam (Jennette McCurdy), who has retired from acting and will not appear in the reboot). Mosley, who is black, shared on social media last month that she had been cyberbullied by people who thought she was replacing the character of McCurdy. “Hello, I’m playing Harper on ‘iCarly’. I’m not replacing Sam. Jennette McCurdy is a wonderful person. I’ve never met her but she’s not a shadow,” she said in a expletive-filled Instagram story that has since expired. “Please stop calling me (the N word) and being racist,” she captioned the video, calling on people to “stay out of her comments” with remarks racist. Mosley tweeted that “being a black woman is exhausting,” adding on Instagram that while “racism isn’t new, it still hurts.” “I love being black. I hate the way black people are treated on this planet,” she wrote. “I took on this role on iCarly because the venue is diverse. The best people I’ve ever met. I was shocked when a celebration of all the hard work we put in to make this reboot was eclipsed. by the most racism I have ever experienced in my life in the past 72 hours. “ “Racism kills”:‘iCarly’ and Miranda Cosgrove speak out against racism after Laci Mosley was cyberbullied Mosley continued, “Racism kills. I can’t beg you to love me or love yourself enough to be kind to people, but I can block you and protect my peace. Black is beautiful and no amount of insults. or vitriol that you throw online won’t change that. “ Cosgrove released an unofficial statement from an “iCarly” fan page, which stated that “iCarly” is “proud to be racially diverse, not only in our team but in our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and that is not acceptable! “ “iCarly” and Paramount + released a joint statement on Instagram on May 17 saying the TV show “stands with the cast of iCarly”. Contribution: Cydney Henderson

