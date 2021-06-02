Sonu Nigam supports Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video

The controversies surrounding Indian Idol 12 have refused to end since Amit Kumar revealed he was asked to praise the contestants and disliked some of the performances. The singer was a special guest on the episode. After his statement, many others came forward to support him, including Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant and Sunidhi. Meanwhile, host Aditya Narayan and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have shown their support for the show. Now Sonu Nigam, who has ruled previous seasons of Indian Idol, posted a video on social media where he is seen asking the creators of the sung reality show to end this controversy and stop abusing unduly. the silence of Amit Kumars.

SONU NIGAM COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF AMIT KUMAR

Sonu Nigam shared a video on his official Instagram account where he is seen saying everyone is enjoying Amit Kumar’s silence. He said, Amit Kumar ji aaye hain, bohot said aadmi hai woh. Pehli baat toh humare ustaad ke bete hai woh, Kishore Kumar ji ke bete hai (Amit Kumar ji is a very great man. First of all, he is the son of our maestro Kishore Kumar jis). He is a man who has seen this industry a lot more than we have. Humse bohot zyada duniya dekh chuke hai woh aur industry mein woh kinke saath kar chuke hai aur kab se kaam kar rahe hai. Seedhe aadmi hai, shareef aadmi hai, kuch bolte nahi hai, he keeps a dignified silence. Uska aap log undue advantage the rahe hai (He has worked with the whoos who in our industry and he has worked for so long. He is a simple and honest man, and his dignified silence is being taken undue advantage of).

The singer then urged the Indian Idol 12 team to end the controversy. Unhone kaha ki mujhe kaha tha ki inko rent kar dena, toh maine rent kiya. Iska kehne ka matlab yeh hai ki unhone unki buraaiyaan nahi nikaali (He said he was asked to congratulate the competitors and he did. He meant he didn’t point out any flaws in their singing), he said, adding that it’s not wrong of the show’s creators to ask Amit Kumar to cheer on the contestants by saying good things.

Speaking to Manoj Muntashir, who is currently one of the judges, and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, Sonu Nigam asked them not to comment on Amit. He said you have to face criticism from an elderly person in a healthy way, instead of being offended. Woh bohot said aadmi hai aur humse bohot senior hai. Culture Humare mein badon ka lihaaz hota hai (He is a very tall man and much older than us. It is in our culture to respect the elders). If a senior criticizes you, you don’t take offense, reflect on your mistakes and improve yourself, he said.

In the end, he said, he doesn’t blame Indian Idol, uske pehle controversy ho chuki thi, social media pe hungama mach chuka tha (there was already controversy and backlash over the social media). The singer went on to say that everyone should stay silent and not enjoy Amits’ silence. He also praised the contestants of Indian Idol 12.

Sharing the video, Sonu Nigam captioned it, A Message to Everyone Regarding Indian Idol and Amit Kumar ji. Moreover, no one knows Kishore Kumar ji better than Amit Kumar ji (sic).

KUMAR SANU, MIKA SINGH REACT

Kumar Sanu looked at the comments section of Sonu Nigam’s post and wrote: “Very well said Sonu! I also said the same in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da so much and no one can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. Hes a huge inspiration to everyone Amit da is a great singer and only deserves respect (sic)! “

Meanwhile, Mika Singh commented, “Well said brother (sic).”

WHEN AMIT KUMAR SAID HE WAS ASKED TO RENT EVERYBODY ON INDIAN IDOL 12

Earlier, Amit Kumar, who was a special guest on Indian Idol 12 special episode Kishore Kumar, had revealed that he didn’t like being on the show. He also said the Indian Idol team asked him to congratulate all of the contestants. He had said: “I did as I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it is a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it would be a tribute to my dad. But once there I just followed what I was asked to do. I told them to give me portions of the script to the advance, but nothing like that happened. “

Judges and contestants on the show were also trolled for ruining Kishore Kumar’s songs.

