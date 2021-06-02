Disneyland’s biggest Avengers Easter egg already on display





Avengers Campus, the first new Disney California Adventure land since Cars land in 2012, opens June 4 – and with it comes spiral churros, new character encounters with Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, an Avengers Quinjet, and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, one of, if not the, the most technologically advanced rides Disneyland has ever launched.

While the general public won’t be able to peek inside the country until Friday, true MCU fans are already scouring the internet for Easter eggs – the hidden clues and references – that the Imagineers include in every news story. attraction and update of parking.

What they might not realize is that the biggest Easter Egg on the Avengers campus is already on display – and it dates back to long before the Marvel movies even existed. When Disneyland reopened on April 30, falcon-eyed fans noticed something bizarre around the perimeter of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride: Mission Breakout. Blue, purple and yellow specks now dot the ground around the Collectors Fortress, the building that houses the ride and which contained the largest collection of curiosities in the galaxy (including some Infinity Stones) in the Guardians of the Galaxy”. Disney explained the new item on a blog post featuring a preview of Avengers Campus. “A late addition to the campus, Taneleer Tivan, aka the collector, placed his fortress [the Guardians of the Galaxy ride] against its edges, ”writes the blog. “This placement warped the ground immediately surrounding the alien fortress, causing a cosmic disturbance to seep from the ground below. Shades of blues, purples and yellows glow in the light of day. “ This “cosmic disturbance” may sound like some weird new decoration, but it’s actually a deep reference to the Marvel comics – a reference that fans of only Marvel films, and not the comics themselves, do. would not recognize. It’s Kirby Krackle, a storytelling device that dates back to the 1960s.

” In the 60s, [acclaimed Marvel comic book artist] Jack Kirby began to draw clusters of round black dots to represent enormous energy, but not necessarily directed, often of a cosmic nature ”, Harry Mendryk written in a blog post on the Kirby Museum website. To readers, it might have looked like ink blots splashed across a page, but it meant something important – that two comic book universes collided on the page. Mendryk further points out that versions of this spattering, crackling energy in the cosmos can be found as early as the 1940s Kirby comics through the late 1970s, and have become a popular storytelling device. “This simple graphic technique was so effective that it was picked up by other comic book artists and can still be found in comics today,” he explains. “The device was named Kirby Krackle”, in homage to the man who developed it. Considering the importance of Marvel’s storytelling, Kirby Krackle, it’s no surprise that theme park designers and MCU fans are taking inspiration from it and using this technique to help solve the biggest problem of the Imagineers: bridging the gap between the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. ride, which debuted in 2017, and the new Avengers campus, both physically and in terms of storytelling. Courtesy of Disneyland In the Disney Parks scenario, according to that same blog post, the collector specifically chose to place his fortress there because of the Avengers’ decision to set up a campus there. From what the Avengers Campus cast members said in previews last week, the Avengers themselves are okay with invading Tivan, as it allows them to keep an eye on him. close while at the edge of their new seat. (Earth treats will also serve brightly colored spiral churros inspired by the Infinity Stones, which is arguably another reason this “cosmic disturbance” is a good thing.) In the comics, a cosmic event as important as this would arguably justify a scene from “Kirby Krackle”. It’s certainly an inventive remedy for the oddly placed attraction and four-year gap between Disney’s Tower of Terror reskin in Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel immersion in the parks. The gorgeous goo that is Kirby Krackle ends where the collector’s fortress perimeter ends and the Avengers campus begins, but Easter eggs abound in the new land. There are references to the Howard Stark era and plenty of nods and inclusions of characters not yet introduced to the MCU, like Squirrel Girl, Moongirl, Taskmaster, and even Harley Keener. There are even references to pieces of deep-rooted California adventure history, not only to A Bug’s Land, which was demolished to build Avengers Campus, but to what was in that region even earlier. But these, you will only have to find them for yourself.





