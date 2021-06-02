Large sculpture by a Spanish artist planned for downtown Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, MI The DeVos family commissioned a 16-foot-tall sculpture from Spanish artist Jaume Plensa for the northeast corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids. The stainless steel sculpture will be installed this winter after its construction in Barcelona, ​​Spain, according to a press release. We have been inspired by the great work of so many others over the years who have brought unique works of art to our communities downtown and beyond, Pamella DeVos said in a statement. Grand Rapids is home to the country’s very first public project funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. Our streets are adorned with statues of our former rulers, developed as part of the Grand Rapids Legend project initiated by the late Peter Secchia. Meijer Gardens and ArtPrize continue to enrich our lives and our perspectives on the world. It just felt right to contribute to this story in some way or another and we very much wanted a sculpture of Plensa to be added to the legacy of this city. The sculpture will be located near the DeVos Place convention center as well as an office building at 200 Monroe Ave. NW which is being renovated by RDV Corporation, a DeVos family business. Grand Rapids is increasingly seen as a hub for the arts thanks to Meijer Gardens, ArtPrize, Calder, Kendall College, GRAM and many more, said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. The highly visible location of this Plensa sculpture in our city center will only strengthen this reputation and continue the tremendous work being done to improve our city. The sculpture seeks to convey a message of unity and diversity, according to a press release. It uses letters and element symbols representing air, water, fire, and earth to create much of the human form, signifying the many different characteristics that bring us together to form one human race. This will be Plensa’s third sculpture in the Grand Rapids area. Two others are on display at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Details on the cost of the sculpture were not immediately available. Related: Fire causes million dollar damage to historic Mackinac Island home, cause determined Michigan coronavirus data for Wednesday, June 2: State now ranks 14th in cases per capita Garage burns after midnight fire in Ann Arbor

