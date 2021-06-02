Dick Van Dyke reveals his favorite performances from a legendary career





In a legendary career spanning nearly 80 years, Dick Van Dyke says that five years stands out from all. The 95-year-old TV and movie star recalled with Al Roker at the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday his favorite performances over the years after being selected as one of five laureates of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors of this year for his contribution to American culture. . “I think my five years on ‘The (Dick) Van Dyke Show’ with Carl (Reiner) and Mary (Tyler Moore) have been the most fun I’ve ever had,” he said. “Carl didn’t write it in stone. Everyone got to throw their idea in. So from the first reading until we did it on the show, it was a whole different show. . “ In addition to his hit show that aired from 1961 to 1966, Van Dyke also said he was “most proud” of his work in the classic 1964 film “Mary Poppins”, where he played Mary’s best friend, Bert, as well as an old bank. Director, Mr. Dawes Sr. Van Dyke is now adding the Kennedy Center Honors to a career that includes five Emmy Awards, a Tony, a Grammy, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, a place in the Television Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s really, it’s the top,” he said of his latest honor. “It’s like being knighted as far as I’m concerned. That’s the top of it all. And, you know, usually they have friends and compatriots. I don’t have anybody anymore. They’re all dead. I will be surprised. “ Watch TODAY all day! Receive TODAY’s best news, information and inspiration, all day long. Subscribe to TODAY Newsletter! Van Dyke joins choreographer Debbie Allen, 71, violinist Midori Goto, 49, singer-songwriter Joan Baez, 80, and country music star Garth Brooks, 59, among the winners of this award. year. “The other rewards are like the icing on a cake,” he said. “It’s such a small group of people, I’m so thrilled to be in this group.” Van Dyke is also eager to start performing again after the pandemic sidelined his a cappella singing group, The Vantastix, for the past year or so. “It’s the thing about being an artist,” he said. “You do it because you love to do it. Not for the money. Or for the rewards.” No matter where he goes, he’s always looking to make people smile, even if that means getting into “Mary Poppins” songs on a whim. “We went to get our vaccines, and there were a lot of old people in line,” he said. “So we went out and sang (the song ‘Mary Poppins’), ‘Just a spoonful of sugar (help the medicine go down)’ and everyone joined in. A perfect song.

