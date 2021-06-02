Why Lucifer Deserved to Become God in Season 5

Warning: SPOILERS for Luciferseason 5, part 2.

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) became God at the end of Lucifer season 5 and the devil deserved the “promotion” because it paid for all of its travel throughout its titular series. Lucifer’s father, God’s (Dennis Haysbert) decision to retire after spending time on Earth with his sons Lucifer and Amenadiel (DB Woodside), created a competition between Lucifer and his evil twin brother Michael for the throne of the sky. It seems that this was God’s plan from the start and Lucifer’s triumph was God’s desired result.

While everything in Lucifer can be attributed to God’s plan, the wicked Michael sparked events when he took Amenadiel’s place alongside God in heaven. Thanks to Michael manipulating his father, God came to believe that he was losing control of his powers. In reality, Michael was harnessing self-realization, which is a trait shared by heavenly beings in Lucifer. Michael then came to Earth to pose as his twin brother Lucifer and caused enough chaos to force God out of Heaven. While God was on Earth, He realized that He wanted to retire. With Lucifer’s help, God found his ex-wife, the Goddess (Tricia Helfer), and they set out together for his universe.

Michael’s ambition to fill the void and become God was thwarted by Lucifer, who also decided that he should be God. The twin archangels made it an election, with Michael and Lucifer asking for the support of their archangel siblings, although Michael stepped up in his favor and rallied more to his side. But what Michael didn’t understand is that becoming God cannot be done by vote or settled by war. In the end, Michael didn’t deserve the Heavenly Throne. It was Lucifer who emerged as the victor because he showed the necessary growth and made the crucial sacrifice to gain Divinity. Most importantly, Lucifer’s desire to become God was born out of love for Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and that is why Lucifer Morningstar is the only one who truly deserved to become God in Luciferthe universe of.

Why Lucifer was destined to become God

Ironically, Lucifer’s long road to becoming God (and deserving of it) actually began when he rebelled in Heaven and tried to overthrow God millennia ago. God cast Lucifer into hell and made him rule over the underworld, making him the devil who was responsible for the torture of all souls of the damned. Of course, Lucifer saw this as a punishment for his rebellion, and it was. Moreover, Lucifer hated God for it and it became one of his character traits. But many of Lucifer’s siblings, including Michael, still saw their brother’s punishment as a reward because he was the only Archangel who received his own kingdom.

Lucifer was banished from Heaven, but neither was he forced to stay in Hell. The devil was often free to go to Earth and he spent a lot of time with humanity, although Amenadiel always took Lucifer back to take his place in Hell. Yet Lucifer’s time on Earth saw him meet and influence many historical figures including Nero, William Shakespeare, Napoleon, Oscar Wilde, Elvis Presley, and Elton John. As a result, and especially because the Devil loved to accommodate their darkest desires, Lucifer came to understand humanity in a more complete way than any other angel, who primarily viewed humans as inferior beings.

Lucifer’s affinity for humans and the time he spent among people is something that no other angel can boast of, and God himself has never lived among humans like the devil did. did. Lucifer’s deep understanding of humans, good and bad, is a crucial part of making him worthy of being God. Lucifer also claims free will – as God said, He gave his son “a life of choice” – and it took ages for Lucifer to figure out that he was in control of his own destiny from the start. Therefore, Lucifer was free to leave Hell and become the owner / consultant of a Los Angeles nightclub at LAPD, where he spent five years helping people alongside Chloe Decker. It is also important that Lucifer surrounds himself and enjoys the friendship of really good people like Chloe, Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), Dr Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) and Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), who accept the flaws of Lucifer but believe in the good. in the Devil.

Lucifer’s sacrifice for Chloe made him worthy of being God

Lucifer’s love for Chloe, which God created for his son as a “gift,” is perhaps the most crucial reason the devil deserved to become God. While her therapist Linda may wonder how much Lucifer really changed or how much she actually helped him, the truth is she did. Lucifer’s significant personal and emotional growth over the past five years has been driven by his desire to be “worthy” of his beloved “sleuth”, as has the devil’s choice to become the new God. Michael and the other angels laughed at Lucifer for wanting to become God out of love for a human, but there is actually no better reason to want divinity than love. This is something Michael just didn’t understand, which makes Lucifer’s villainous twin unworthy.

Nor did Michael (and Lucifer) realize that one cannot become God by winning an election or a war. Lucifer achieved divinity because he sacrificed himself for Chloe out of pure love. When Michael killed Chloe, she thwarted the evil angel’s plan by absolving herself of her guilt over Dan’s death so that she could go to Heaven. Despite his own banishment and the death penalty it entails, Lucifer went to Heaven and brought Chloe back to life by gifting her the ring of Lilith (Lesley-Ann Brandt), which grants immortality to the wearer and was the only one reason Lucifer temporarily survived entering Heaven. Lucifer gives up his own life for Chloe and finally tells the detective “I love you” completed the devil’s journey and allowed him to be resurrected as God.

What kind of God will Lucifer be?

Through his love for Chloe, Lucifer gained Divinity and the Devil was the only one who could have her, including Amenadiel. If everything can be described as God’s plan, then this was the end result of a very long game that Lucifer’s father set in motion from the start, and certainly during the events of Luciferis five seasons. Of course, Lucifer is the star of his eponymous series so it was always going to be the Devil who triumphed in the end, but the maxi-story of Lucifer speaks of the devil who is ultimately the only one worthy to rule the universe in place of God, which is a remarkable moral for history.

The question for Lucifer season 6 is what kind of god the devil will be? Is God correct that Lucifer could actually do the job better than him? After all, there is no heavenly being other than the Creator who understands the good and evil of people better than Lucifer, because the Devil has the most experience with humans. It also remains to be seen if Lucifer is truly God, completely with the omniscience and omnipotence of God, and how that will change (or not change) that the deliciously delicious Devil fans have come to love. Without a doubt, Lucifer will also make his share of mistakes (as God Himself admits), but whatever happens to conclude the series in Lucifer Season 6, the Devil became God because he truly deserved it.

