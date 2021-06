Robert Hogan, actor of “The Wire” and “Law & Order”, dies at 87

Actor Robert Hogan has died aged 87, USA Today reports. the All my children and Thread star died at home in Maine on May 27 of complications from pneumonia, her family sharing. Over the course of his six-decade-long acting career, Hogan has appeared in dozens of popular series, winning over 100 credits in total. His career includes appearances in series from the 60s such as Hazelnut, The Donna Reed Show, Gomer Pyle: USMC, The twilight zone and Dr Kildare, plus hits from the 70s I dream of Jeannie, Gun smoke, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hawaii Five-O. In the 1980s, Hogan joined shows like TJ Hooker, Laverne & Shirley, One day at a time, The right guy and Magnum, PI, and appeared later on Cosby and Now and again. Hogan was also a regular on several daytime soap operas like Honeymooners, General hospital, Days of our lives, Another world, As the world turns, All my children and A life to live. His most recent works include several Law and order series, Thread and happy. And while he was a staple on television for years, Hogan also extended his acting career to film, starring in films like The Lady in Red, Specie II, Blue Christmas, The Sleepy Time Gal and Welcome to the Academy. Despite his prolific on-screen career, Hogan never originally intended to be an actor. The Queens native enrolled in NYU after the Korean War and planned to study engineering, but turned to acting after a professor encouraged him to take an aptitude test. Hogan then joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and launched his acting career in 1961 with the off-Broadway production of “Call Me by My Rightful Name”. Hogan is survived by his wife, Mary Hogan, and three children from a previous marriage to Shannon Hogan Chris, Stephen and Jud as well as his two grandchildren, Susanna and Liam. Donations on behalf of Hogan can be made at DOROT, a New York City nonprofit, or the Alzheimer Association.







