James Bond writer fears Amazon will destroy franchise after MGM deal

John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter whose credits include James Bond tent poles with Daniel Craig, “Skyfall” and “Specter,” wrote an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise following Amazon’s takeover of MGM. As Logan writes: “With the acquisition of MGM and its film catalog, the online retail giant has bought out the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a thrill went through me… Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully maintained and guided through changing times by the Broccoli / Wilson family. While Amazon now owns a stake in Bond, Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson keep their “rock-solid assurances of continued artistic control,” Logan writes. This means that Eon is still deciding who will become the next James Bond, whether to release a new 007, and release a new 007 movie (Eon has previously released a statement saying that Bond is for theaters, not diffusion). However, Logan can’t help but wonder and worry if this will always be the case. Related Related “What if a murderous company like Amazon starts demanding a voice in the process? Logan asks. “What happens to the camaraderie and quality control if there is an Amazon overlord with analytics analyzing every decision? What happens when focus groups say they don’t like to drink Bond martinis? Or killing so many people? And that English accent is a little alienating, so could we have more Americans in history for commercialization? “ Logan later writes that Amazon is “not necessarily a champion or guardian of artistic creativity or original entertainment. In the larger business context, Amazon Prime Video isn’t primarily about artists. It’s about attracting and retaining customers. And when big companies start to have a say in iconic characters or franchises, companies tend to want more, not better, and the quality differential can vary wildly from project to project. (See: The rapidly expanding ‘Star Wars’ franchise at Disney and the DC Comics franchises of Superman, Batman and others at Warner Bros.) ” “Bond is not ‘content’ and it is not just a commodity,” concludes Logan. “He’s been a part of our lives for decades now. From Sean Connery to George Lazenby to Roger Moore to Timothy Dalton to Pierce Brosnan to Daniel Craig, we’ve all grown up with our version of 007, so we care deeply about him. Please let 007 drink his martinis in peace. Don’t shake it, don’t stir it. James Bond’s next tent pole, “No Time to Die” directed by Cary Fukunaga, is set to hit theaters in the United States on October 8. Meeting on The New York Times website read Logan’s essay in its entirety. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

