HBO Max With Ads launched: what’s different in a $ 10 per month plan





WarnerMedia on Wednesday launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max, available first in the US For the $ 9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with Ads, the company promises to run no more than four minutes of ads per hour of streaming content. Its price is 33% off the regular $ 14.99 per month version of HBO Max without ads. Also on Wednesday, the company is launching one-year HBO Max pricing plans for new and old subscribers, offering a 16% discount for those who block out for 12 months: HBO Max’s ad-supported tier costs $ 99. , $ 99 per year and the zero-ad version is $ 149.99 per year. Along with commercial breaks and other ad formats, the ad-supported HBO Max version has a few other key differences from the full price point: The ad-supported tier will not include the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Streaming video quality will be limited to 1080p, while some standard ad-free HBO Max titles are available in 4K Ultra HD.

The Warner Bros. debuting in theaters and on HBO Max throughout 2021 are not included in the HBO Max ad-supported tier. However, all of these titles are expected to be available on both fronts when the films debut on the streaming service in the months following their theatrical releases as part of HBO’s release deal with Warner Bros. Otherwise, the programming is the same on the HBO Max subscription levels, which includes all content from HBO, plus movies and shows from Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and more. According to WarnerMedia, in the HBO Max version with commercials, the commercials will not be shown during HBO programming. Ad-supported HBO Max is consistently more expensive than other AVOD packages, including Disney’s Hulu with Ads ($ 5.99), ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus with Ads ($ 5.99), and NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium with ads ($ 4.99). Consumers can purchase HBO Max packages directly from WarnerMedia at hbomax.com, through participating TV providers, or through the Apple App Store or Google Play. Over time, subscribers at the ad-supported level “can expect to see more personalization in the ads they see,” according to WarnerMedia. “Ads on HBO Max are designed to complement and enhance the overall viewing experience and will be thoughtfully presented in the HBO Max Content Catalog in a manner that maintains the integrity of the programming.” The company said it signed deals with more than 35 advertisers across all major categories for the month of June, with 72 different creative spots. HBO Max with Ads is launched with “frequency limits,” to ensure that viewers won’t see the same commercial more than a few times, according to WarnerMedia. HBO Max with Ads will be “the safest and most stylish brand experience for advertisers” in the industry, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told the company’s virtual conference last month. According to Kilar, HBO Max’s $ 10 / month price with ads will produce the same profit margin as the $ 15 / month level without ads. At launch, marketers will be able to purchase a “branded block” of content, resulting in a “limited business experience” for the end viewer; WarnerMedia said it sold two “brand block” deals to insurance and auto ad buyers for June. Future ad formats for HBO Max With Ads include ‘Paused Ads’ which display a commercial message when a user interrupts the content (a format Hulu already offers) and ‘Brand Discovery’, which will allow specialists of marketers buying ad space in the content discovery process on HBO Max. The launch of the discounted HBO Max AVOD tier comes after AT&T announced plans to split WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, into a new company to be called “Warner Bros. Discovery”. This agreement is expected to be concluded in mid-2022.







