Changing the game: fighting for the right to play





In 2017, then 17-year-old Mack Beggs won a state women’s wrestling championship. Mack, a transgender boy from Dallas, had wanted to wrestle in the boys division. But in Texas, state policy requires students to compete based on their sex assigned at birth rather than their gender identity. So his options were to fight girls or not to fight at all. Mack is one of three young athletes featured in the documentary Changing the Game, which offers a serious look at how transgender teens across the country are fighting for self-actualization in the busy world of student athletics. The documentary (streaming on Hulu) illustrates how the rules differ from state to state: skier Sarah Rose Huckman, who lives in New Hampshire, describes a policy that relies on gender confirming surgery; while at a high school in Connecticut, runner Andraya Yearwood is able to compete in the team she wants.

The outcry over transgender children in sport manifests itself in a conservative talking point and waves of discriminatory bills from Republican lawmakers. But rather than deconstructing the politics, history, or parameters of this fury, Changing the Game gets close to Mack, Sarah, and Andraya. We see how bullying and inordinate media attention is eating away at these teens, who face the public eye with incredible courage.

By following its subjects, the documentary takes a conventional and controlled approach. Director Michael Barnett intersects interviews with competitive footage, training edits, and slow-motion action shots. Throughout, a synthesized score emphasizes a motivating atmosphere. A frequent argument from the right is that trans athletes make sport unfair. The best and toughest documentaries show where that statement falls short, especially how for young athletes building confidence is more important than wins and losses. This game changer could have gone further, by analyzing how fairness in sport is a myth to begin with. But the film is not interested in rewriting the rules; rather he would introduce us to the brave young people who are. Change the game

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 28 minutes. Watch on Hulu.

