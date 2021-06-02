Kevin Feige reveals how WandaVision earned its official name

WandaVision is easily one of Disney + ‘s biggest hits, and all you have to do is mention the name to get an immediate reaction from most fans. It’s also a pretty straightforward name, bringing together the names of its two tracks into one, but you might not realize what inspired this now famous title. In a new interview with Rolling stoneMarvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed how the name came about, and at one point it was closer to what they did with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Feige disagreed yet, then he remembers seeing BlacKkKlansman’s title for the first time. At this point, he was convinced by the idea of ​​the mashup, and the rest is history.

“I didn’t want to call the show Wanda and Vision or The Scarlet Witch and Vision. I was at AFI [American Film Institute] lunch in 2018 and I remember looking at the board where he listed the top 10 movies and seeing BlacKkKlansman, “Feige said.” I remember thinking, “Is that really cool? They just mixed those two words together and the audience accepts that as a title. So I thank Spike Lee for doing BlacKkKlansman. I know it’s the strangest connection ever, but that’s how it happened. “

Feige also remembers the origin of the idea for the show,

“After the game ended, we knew we wanted to see more of Vision, [even though he was] dead at that point, and see more of Lizzie’s character. Comic book fans have always known that she was an incredible character with limitless potential, both in terms of power, conflict and drama, ”Feige said.“ We wanted to delve into the Scarlet Witch, a name we never said in his multiple, multiple appearances – superhero names don’t always appear in movies. “

“And the [2016] The Vision comic book series had been on my desk for a long time. I loved the white picket fence, the letterbox with ‘Visions’ written on it and the picture of Vision and her android family in this suburban house, ”Feige said.“ At the time, we were under lots of pressure to complete Infinity War and endgame. And while we were in Atlanta shooting those two movies together, there was a cable channel in the hotel where I was staying that aired Leave it to Beaver and My Three Sons every morning. Rather than watching the news in the morning, I just had that. “

As we now know, the idea of ​​classic sitcoms played a big part in the show’s layout and aesthetics, and it ended up being a way to frame a grief and trauma management story.

“But it really started with this idea of ​​the love of television and the comfort that television brings, which is kind of a false comfort, we all have to admit. But in the show, it’s a way. dealing with grief. When you go all the way and explain to someone what Wanda has been through, it’s as traumatic as it gets, in a way that I think people don’t quite understand. ” said Feige “You know, Pietro’s death is just one of the 1,000 things that happens in Age of Ultron. Vision’s death is the climax of Infinity War, but then half of the reality population disappears, so there are always other things happening in each individual movie, but when you just look from that woman’s point of view, how does that heartbreak manifest itself?

Wanda’s next chapter will be told in the sequel to Doctor Strange, although there are hopes that a series of sequels to WandaVision may happen later.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney +.