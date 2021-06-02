Lady Gaga postpones ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour until 2022





For the second time, Lady Gaga has postponed her “Chromatica Ball” tour – it will now take place in 2022. “While some parts of the world are opening up quickly, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows until summer 2022, ”Lady Gaga wrote in a post. The initial tour dates, originally announced on March 5, 2020, were a month-long six-stadium jaunt spanning July 25 to August 27, starting at the Stade de France in Paris, followed by stadium engagements in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston at Fenway Park; Toronto at Rogers Center; Chicago at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, with each date several days apart. The gap between shows was likely due to a huge production that would take days to assemble and ship. The dates, which were unchanged on the Gaga site at the time of publication of this article, had been moved from 2020 to 2021, and now presumably 2022. Ticketmaster lists dates as “postponed” with no rescheduled date. The tour supports Gaga’s latest album, “Chromatica”, which was delayed due to the pandemic and eventually released in late May 2020. While it was a return to dancefloor-style pop from her early years and has been enthusiastically received by fans and critics – including Variety – and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he failed to match the success of his early albums and quickly fell from the top of the charts. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the dates to be rescheduled. Gaga recently returned from Italy, where she filmed Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” (scheduled for release in November 2021). Based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed”, Gaga plays alongside Adam Driver who plays Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the house, Guccio Gucci. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, his wife, who was convicted of orchestrating her murder by a hitman in 1995. June 18 will also see the release of “Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary Edition,” which will feature all 14 tracks from her 2011 second album with six alternate versions of songs reimagined by LGBTQIA + artists and advocates. Big Freedia’s redesign of “Judas” is the first release. Gaga also recorded a follow-up to the 2014 duet album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek”, before the legendary singer. announced his fight against Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year. The album is slated for release later in 2021.







