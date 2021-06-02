Disney shares new details on BOO BASH event at Magic Kingdom





ORLANDO, Florida Walt Disney World on Wednesday shared new details about its new upcoming Halloween event at Magic Kingdom theme park, Disney After Hours BOO BASH. The event begins August 10 and will run through Halloween night. Disney said tickets for the three-hour event will go on sale June 15 and can be purchased online. Tickets start at $ 129 plus tax for August and September nights and $ 159 plus tax for October nights, and $ 199 plus tax for Halloween night. Disney Annual Pass holders and Disney Vacation Club members can take advantage of a $ 10 discount for evening events in August and September. Disney has announced details of some of the entertainment for the event. Jack Skellington and Sally at the Magic Kingdom (McReynolds) Guests will see Halloween-themed cavalcades including the Mickeys Happy Halloween Cavalcade, Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade, Jacks Nightmare Cavalcade and the Evil Fire-breathing Dragon. Evil Fire Breathing Dragon (McReynolds) Disney officials said free snacks, such as new ice cream and popcorn, as well as select drinks, are included in the cost of the event. New food and drink offerings will be available, including the Apple Cider-inspired Apple Ginger Dale frozen drink and the all-new Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake. A d Stupid deadly funnel cake. The item will be on sale outside of event hours from October 1 to November 1. (Walt Disney World) Guests will also attend performances of Cadaver Dans and treat stops with lots of candy. The all-new Halloween event will take place during the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration. Disney said decorations on Main Street in the United States will undergo a magical transformation. Walt Disney Imagineering and the Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Services team will blend a fall look with the enchanting Cinderella story by creating special pumpkin car decorations. The old Walt Disney Worlds Halloween event was called Mickeys Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The popular Halloween event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, along with several other popular festivities. A d Disney After Hours BOO BASH tickets will allow access to Magic Kingdom park as early as 7:00 p.m. without the need for a park day ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation, giving the customer time to enjoy even more of his favorite attractions. Guests of all ages can dress up for the occasion and pick up candy at stops around the theme park. Disney has said costume masks are not allowed for adults, but can only be worn by children under the age of 14. Walt Disney World plans to share more information about Disney After Hours BOO BASH as it becomes available. Click here for more information on the event. Use the form below to register for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Scoops theme park newsletter, sent every Friday morning. A d

