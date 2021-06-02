Jojo Siwa begs producers to remove man fucking scene from movie





Recently out of the closet JoJo Siwa wants to never be seen kissing a man again, including those based on fiction. The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star has admitted that she is urging the producers of her upcoming movie “Bounce” to shoot a scene that depicts her kissing a male character. Siwa cited her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18, as the reason she pleaded with Will Smith’s Westbrook production company for the change, according to one. interview with Entertainment Weekly for their annual pride issue. “I’m madly in love and I don’t want to kiss another human. Mainly because he’s a man, ”Siwa told EW. She explained that her fans might not separate her from her “Bounce” character, Franny. “That’s how they see me, not a character, not a fictional thing. And so it’s gonna be a little weird. “I’m not about that,” she continued, referring to the straight kissing. “I’m trying to get him to shoot so badly. It will happen. It’s going to be pulled. The male lead role has yet to be chosen in the film, which has experienced production delays due to the pandemic. Westbrook did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on whether they are considering Siwa’s request. 18-year-old JoJo Siwa stepped out in January after revealing her collaboration with the TikTok PrideHouse team. Getty Images Adapted from eponymous young adult book by Megan Shull, “Bounce” is directed by “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” director Susan Johnson and is slated for release later this year. Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January after much speculation among fans, rumors came to a head after the “Dance Moms” icon shared a video of his lip-syncing with Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, a noted gay anthem recorded while he was working on a collaboration with the TikTok PrideHouse collective. Fans immediately resumed his clues. The same week, she also shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read “Best gay cousin ever,” indeed. confirming what many suspected. Her later says People in April that she doesn’t want to label her sexuality too strict. “I don’t know bisexuals, pansexuals, homosexuals, lesbians, gays, straight people. I always say “gay” because that sort of covers it, or “queer” because I think the keyword is cool, “she said. “I like ‘queer’,” Siwa continued. “Technically, I would say I’m pansexual, because that’s how I’ve always been my whole life, it’s like my human is my human.”

