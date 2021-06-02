New X-Men costume sparks romance ahead of Hellfire gala

Marvel’s Way of X # 2 reveals that sparks can be in the air after a particular X-Men begins to notice another a little differently.
Warning: big spoilers ahead for X Way # 2!
A new X Men the costume arouses romance before the Hellfire Gala. With the special event kicking off this week, plenty of mutants in Krakoa are gearing up and that includes getting new outfits. Marvel has already shown off some of the outfits before the occasion, but the events aren’t just mind blowing fans – they’re also making a splash among the X-Men themselves in X Way # 2.
The upcoming Hellfire Gala is causing a stir in fashion as several mutants get an upgraded look. Some are stunning, while others should never have been made. One of the main queues impacting this problem is the one that includes Nightcrawler, Speak, Mercury, Dazzler and Pixie. Mercury and Loa should be especially noticed in this group. Both look fabulous, but one of these outfits is particularly eye-catching.
X Way # 2– created by Si Spurrier, Robert Quinn, Javier Tartaglia and Vc Clayton Cowles –Mainly deals with the return of Legion and the major reveal of the X-Men’s next foe. However, it also touches on some of the new attention that some Krakoa dwellers are getting from each other through their Hellfire Gala outfits. In particular, Loa began to notice Mercury much more.
While having a few drinks, Loa is seen having a conversation with Pixie about Mercury’s new gala outfit. She reflects on the uniqueness of the outfit, then her true feelings are revealed. The outfit brings out a great deal of nervousness in Loa and it makes her begin to realize that she may have a crush on Mercury. She stumbles over her words and she wants Mercury to accompany her to the gala – in one capacity or another. Later in the issue, during the rebirth of Legion, Loa is seen talking to Mercury. Could she have asked him to go to the Gala with her? She too may have just launched the invitation platonically, but only the night of the Gala will reveal if this innovative outfit was the spark that lights another.
Mercury’s outfit is definitely different from every other party outfit revealed so far. Dresses in different types of fabrics, tuxedos, jumpsuits and coats have appeared, but Mercury’s is incredibly distinct. She has a liquid metal body that she can use to create weapons, similar to the T-1000 inTerminator 2: Judgment Day. Her outfit for the gala capitalizes on this characteristic, swirling around her in a very organic way without hiding anything from her figure. While potentially weird and underwhelming at first glance, it takes a new angle on the revealed fashions and makes Mercury stand out with a streamlined, natural figure. It could also come in handy since some transformations in her body leave her without clothes. These paints may be able to stay. Loa certainly loves him and maybe that’s all that matters if Mercury feels the same.
Mercury and Loa have worked together before, even though they’ve never dated. For a long time, Mercury had feelings for his teammate Hellion, however, he never came out of them. At the present time Mercury appears celibate. Loa had been involved with Elixir before, but this member of the X-Men clearly got through that part of his life that clearly didn’t work out. Now the two can turn a new leaf and make a fresh start together, if Speak indeed invited Mercury successfully, and if the evening goes well. Either way, sparks of romance are in the air for the X Men as they make the final preparations for the Hellfire Gala.
