ARRAY by Ava DuVernay, Google Feature Film Creation Grant Initiative





Ava Duvernay’s distribution, arts and advocacy collective ARRAY has partnered with Google to launch a new feature film grant to benefit emerging creators from under-represented communities. The filmmaker selected for the ARRAY + Google Feature Film Grant will receive $ 500,000 to finance his first feature film. Additionally, project production will be handled by the ARRAY team, the collective’s inclusive hiring database for team members below the line. “Having started my cinematic journey with self-funded projects, it’s a complete moment,” said DuVernay, announcing the partnership. “I am delighted to partner with Google and the ARRAY Grants Advisory Board to identify an emerging writer / director who will bring their vision to the screen. Inclusive storytelling is at the heart of ARRAY’s mission and we are proud to also provide access to ARRAY Crew to further ensure that the recipient’s entire film reflects the full spectrum of the world around us. ARRAY Crew was launched in February as a way for hiring managers to easily access film and television professionals below the line in under-represented groups, including women and original BIPOC individuals. African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian American, Native Alaska, Native Hawaii, and Decent Pacific Islander. The platform currently has more than 6,000 qualified crew members in 450 departments. “We live and breathe cinema at ARRAY,” said Tilane Jones, president of ARRAY, of the new initiative. “Over the past decade, we’ve had the opportunity to amplify the work of so many stellar women and filmmakers of color, and the opportunity to partner with Google for this grant is the start of a strong partnership. . “ Jones also congratulated the members of the grant advisory board, who will select the filmmaker to receive the grant: Gabrielle Glore (festival director and head of programming at Urbanworld), Francis Cullado (executive director of visual media at Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival), Crystal Echo Hawk (Founder and Executive Director of IllumiNative), María Rauqel Bozzi (Senior Director of Education and International Initiatives at Film Independent) and Jio Mami (Artistic Director of the Mumbai Film Festival) . “We are so lucky to have Crystal, Gabrielle, Francis, Maria and Jio on our advisory board and to work with all pillars of ARRAY to produce and distribute this project,” Jones added. The initiative was developed as part of Google’s commitment to focus resources on amplifying marginalized voices, including a recent partnership with the Blacklist to launch a storytelling scholarship for writers developing their first script from movie or television pilot. “We are honored to help ARRAY showcase talented creatives from under-represented communities and add volume to more diverse voices,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, head of entertainment partnerships at Google Assistant and producer of the project. “The ARRAY + Google Grant for Feature Films is intrinsically aligned with Google Assistant’s commitment to speak with a diverse set of voices and connect with more people to help them in their day-to-day lives. “ Forbes was the first to break the news of the partnership.







