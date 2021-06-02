Roger Waters – David Gilmour blocks reissue of Animals

Pink Floyd’s iconic 1977 album Animals has at one time or another been remixed for a re-release, but according to Roger Waters, David Gilmour will not allow its release due to the cover notes inside the album.

“As I am banned by Dave Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s Facebook page with its 30,000,000 subscribers, I am posting this announcement here today and in full on rogerwaters.com,” the group co-founder wrote in a statement. declaration on his site.

In the long test, Waters confirmed that there are new James Guthrie and 5.1 stereo mixes from Animals which have yet to be released because of the cover notes journalist Mark Blake wrote for the reissue. Gilmour doesn’t want the album to be reissued unless it’s taken down.

“He doesn’t dispute the veracity of the story described in Mark’s notes, but he wants this story to be kept a secret,” Waters added. “This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by Camp Gilmour / Samson to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than he did. is of.”

“Yes, he was and is a very good guitarist and singer. But, over the past 35 years, he’s been telling a lot of huge pies about who did what at Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. of ‘we did this’ and ‘we did that’, and ‘I did this’ and ‘I did that’, ”he continued.

Waters agreed to release the album’s new mix with those cover notes removed – but not without first releasing them in the statement. According to the rocker, the ratings were all verified by himself, Nick Mason and Gilmour, and he ensured they were nothing controversial.

“Thanks Mark, sorry you were redacted,” he wrote below.

Read Blake’s cover notes towards the bottom of the page.

Second, Waters also confirmed that he was writing a memoir, which he said “inevitably contains references to some of the above content. For anyone with a faint heart I suggest you you sit down, but anyone who likes to laugh, sit and scream! I’ll sit and scream with you. “