Roger Waters – David Gilmour blocks reissue of Animals
Pink Floyd’s iconic 1977 album Animals has at one time or another been remixed for a re-release, but according to Roger Waters, David Gilmour will not allow its release due to the cover notes inside the album.
“As I am banned by Dave Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s Facebook page with its 30,000,000 subscribers, I am posting this announcement here today and in full on rogerwaters.com,” the group co-founder wrote in a statement. declaration on his site.
In the long test, Waters confirmed that there are new James Guthrie and 5.1 stereo mixes from Animals which have yet to be released because of the cover notes journalist Mark Blake wrote for the reissue. Gilmour doesn’t want the album to be reissued unless it’s taken down.
“He doesn’t dispute the veracity of the story described in Mark’s notes, but he wants this story to be kept a secret,” Waters added. “This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by Camp Gilmour / Samson to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than he did. is of.”
“Yes, he was and is a very good guitarist and singer. But, over the past 35 years, he’s been telling a lot of huge pies about who did what at Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. of ‘we did this’ and ‘we did that’, and ‘I did this’ and ‘I did that’, ”he continued.
Waters agreed to release the album’s new mix with those cover notes removed – but not without first releasing them in the statement. According to the rocker, the ratings were all verified by himself, Nick Mason and Gilmour, and he ensured they were nothing controversial.
“Thanks Mark, sorry you were redacted,” he wrote below.
Read Blake’s cover notes towards the bottom of the page.
Second, Waters also confirmed that he was writing a memoir, which he said “inevitably contains references to some of the above content. For anyone with a faint heart I suggest you you sit down, but anyone who likes to laugh, sit and scream! I’ll sit and scream with you. “
Although recorded in London during the long summer heatwave of 1976, Pink Floyd’s Animals remains a dark album. His critique of capitalism and greed captured the prevailing mood in Britain: a time of industrial strife, economic turmoil, turmoil in Northern Ireland and the Notting Hill race riots. The album was released on January 23, 1977, but the roots of Pink Floyd’s tenth studio album go back to the start of the decade. After the success of The Dark Side Of The Moon in 1973, Pink Floyd considered their next move. During a two to three week jam session in early 1974, the group worked on ideas for three new compositions. From these sessions the band developed Shine On You Crazy Diamond, (A passionate tribute to Syd Barrett, lyrics by Roger Waters. Added by me, sorry I couldn’t help it.) Which became the centerpiece from Floyd’s upcoming album, Wish You Were Here, and Raving And Drooling (composed by Roger Waters) and You Gotta Be Crazy written by Waters and David Gilmour.
Raving And Drooling was a story of violent social disorder, while You Gotta Be Crazy told the story of a soulless businessman who clawed and cheated to reach the top. Both were first performed live on Floyd’s winter tour in 1974. They were both considered for the Wish You Were Here album, but Roger insisted that neither songs were irrelevant to the general idea, that “Wish You Were Here” was essentially about the absence, and since no song matched his conception of the overall theme of the record, no song should be included. The group finally agreed. Scroll two years ahead, and Roger had an idea for Pink Floyd’s next album. He borrowed from George Orwell’s allegorical story Animal Farm, in which pigs and other barnyard animals were anthropomorphically reimagined. Waters depicts the human race as three subspecies trapped in a violent vicious cycle, with sheep serving as despotic pigs and overbearing dogs. You Gotta be Crazy and Raving And Drooling corresponded perfectly to his new concept. Meanwhile, a year earlier, the group had purchased a set of disused church buildings in Britannia Row, Islington, which they had converted into a studio and storage space. Prior to that, every Pink Floyd studio release had been partially or fully recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Pink Floyd had also found a new sound engineer. Brian Humphries, an engineer from Pye Studios, whom they had met while recording the soundtrack for “More”, a film directed by Barbet Schroeder. Brian then designed Wish You Were Here at Abbey Road and helped them on the road as well, so they got to know him very well. The use of their own studio marked a significant change in their working methods. There were setbacks and youthful problems, but also a great feeling of freedom.
Following Roger’s instincts about new songs, the songs had an aggressive side far removed from the lush soundscapes of Wish You Were Here. It was a welcome change of direction. At Britannia Row he renamed Raving And Drooling, Sheep and Gotta Be Crazy became Dogs. The narrative was rounded out with the addition of two new songs from Waters: Pigs (Three Different Ones) and Pigs On The Wing.
On Pigs (Three Different Ones), the lyrics are named after Mary Whitehouse, president of the National Viewers And Listeners Association. Whitehouse was a vocal critic of sex and violence on British television and a topical target for Roger’s wrath. The subject was dark, but Nick Mason recalled lighter moments when dubbing songs with special effects and barnyard noises. While Sheep also made way for Roger’s black and comedic variation on Psalm 23: “He makes me hang from hooks in high places / He converts me into lamb chops …” The music and performance reflected the intensity of the words. The odd-sounding synths and Hammond organ of keyboardist Richard Wright stoked the unease. While David Gilmour’s lead vocals on Dogs and his guitar playing in Animals provided a stark counterpoint to Roger’s brutal lyrics. In contrast, Animals started and ended on an upbeat note. The verses of Pigs on The Wing were split in two and ended the album. The lyrics and vocal performance of Roger’s acoustic intro and outro (“You know I care what happens to you / And I know you care about me too …”) suggested hope for humanity. Pink Floyd’s idea of the flying pig was also Roger’s idea. He had already ordered his building as a scenic device for the next tour. Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell of design company Hipgnosis, had produced a number of design ideas for an Animals cover art and presented them to the group, but none of the band members liked them, and when Roger added his disapproval, someone said, “Well, why don’t you find something better then?” So he did, on his way from his South London home to Britannia Row he regularly passed the Battersea power station. He was drawn to the imposing brick building and number four. Four in the band, four phallic chimneys, and if the power station was knocked over then it looked like a table with four legs. He went ahead with his idea and had a mock-up made, a small-scale model of the eventual large-scale inflatable pig. He then took photographs of the Battersea Power Plant and created a photographic mockup of an album cover. The rest of the group loved it. Storm and Po, who had designed all the covers for previous Pink Floyd albums, graciously offered to source photographers for the photoshoot, and did. On the first day of the photoshoot, the pig failed to swell. On the second day, he freed himself from his moorings and disappeared into a beautiful gloomy sky, causing a frantic call to the police and the stopping of all flights to and from Heathrow. The pig eventually crashed into a farmer’s field in Kent.
The next day, the shooting went off without a hitch, superb shots of pig in situ but no gloomy sky. So Storm and Po skinned the third day pig in the second day sky, bingo! History. Animals was successful, reaching number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US. Pink Floyd’s pig, Algie, made his live debut on their next “In The Flesh” tour in 1977. While performing at stadiums in America, he was joined by another idea of Water, a nuclear family. inflatable featuring a mother, father and 2.5 children, surrounded by the spoils of a consumerist lifestyle: an inflatable Cadillac, oversized TV and refrigerator. Roger called it Electric Theater. The album and the tour both paved the way for Pink Floyd’s upcoming release, The Wall, and Roger’s ever-expanding ideas, both in terms of music, storytelling, politics, and performing on stage. . But his themes and ideas explored on Animals have endured. Over 40 years on the album has been remixed in stereo and 5.1. In troubled times and in an uncertain world, Animals is as timely and relevant as ever.
Marc Blake
