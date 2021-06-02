“Pam & Tommy” Director Aims To “Hold A Mirror As Guilty”





Hulu is preparing its limited series entitled Pam & Tommy, “based on the real scandal” that began the highly publicized and swirling romance between Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995. Director Craig Gillespie is behind the wheel, and he gave a preview of the project during an interview with Brian Davids for Hollywood journalist and compared it to the making of the biographical drama of 2017 me Tonya: “There are similar parallels to this trip. There’s this very public figure of what it was, and people sort of know that and think they know the story. So we were able to dig deeper into that and really see them as human beings in this area. The true story was so destructive to their lives and we were able to be guilty of the way we devour the lives of media and people without caring about the repercussions it has on these individuals. The showrunners, Rob Siegel and DV [DeVincentis], did a really interesting job. And so in the same way, I think you get into this show because of its dirty nature, and then you realize you were guilty of even watching it for those reasons. “ We got our first glimpse of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Lee respectively in early May:

Courtney Love, a close friend of Anderson, then publicly tore up the series in a private Facebook post (h / t People). “I find it so outrageous,” the 56-year-old rocker wrote in part. “When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx was making a record. And single women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! Staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude .. Guffaws, it was disgusting. I forbade anyone to discuss it .. It destroyed the life of my friend Pamelas. Totally. “ The Hulu series will address the infamous Anderson and Lee sex tape described as the very first viral video in history “by Hulu, by Charm. The tape was filmed on their honeymoon and later stolen and then distributed. the Baywatchthe star and Mtley member Cre tied the knot in 1995 after having known each other for 96 hours. Their tumultuous relationship ended in divorce in 1998. They have two sons together: Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23. Neither Anderson nor Lee have commented publicly on the series, which does not have a premiere date. For more information on Pam & Tommy, Click here.

Megan Armstrong (@megankarmstrong) is a writer with previous work appearing in places such as Billboard, Bleacher Report, GQ, and others. Her main interest is in writing about people and the way they live their lives, through music, entertainment and sports.







