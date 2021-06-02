Diana’s iconic wedding dress on display at Kensington Palace – with 25 foot train





Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress has been on display at Kensington Palace as part of a new royal fashion exhibition. Princes William and Harry, who technically own the dress, loaned it to historic royal palaces to form a centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition which opens today. The exhibition will provide visitors with a glimpse into the rarefied world of the studio, revealing how some of Britain’s top designers rose to the challenge of creating clothing for the global stage. The Dianas dress will be on display until January, alongside unreleased items from the archives of some of the most famous royal couturiers. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below





(Image: PA)

Complete with its 25-foot train – the longest in royal history – it comes with examples of elegant sets created for Princess Diana, Queen, and Queen Mother. The exhibit also follows Diana’s evolution of style, from her peachy ‘going out’ honeymoon outfit to the elegant evening dresses she wore over a decade later. Among the highlights on display will be a rare canvas for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, wife of King George VI.





(Image: Getty Images)







(Image: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Created by London court designer Madame Handley-Seymour – a privileged seamstress to Dowager Queen Mary with an innate understanding of the rules and tradition of the royal dress, the silk satin gown with its golden national emblems was the choice perfect for embodying continuity at the start of an unexpected new reign. The canvas is an extraordinary life-size working pattern of the finished dress, and features the stunning design of the hand-painted embroidery on it, highlighting the attention to detail needed to plan for such an important state occasion. .





(Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Matthew Storey, exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said: Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will highlight some of the foremost talent in British design, whose work has helped shape the visual identity of the royal family during the 20th century. . Thoroughly explore how the partnership between each designer and client worked, and reveal the process behind the creation of a number of the most important tailoring commissions in royal history. While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, the spectacle of the Princess of Wales stopping the wedding dress designed by Emanuel, – which is presented at the palace for the first time in 25 years, we have some real surprises in our sleeve for fashion fans! Visit hrp.org.uk/Kensington-Palace/whats-on/royal-style-in-the-making for more information.







