7 most iconic cycling scenes in Bollywood | Cond Nast Traveler India | International

From Aamir Khans great victory in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandars great cycling race in Saira Banus lively ride with her gang of girls at Search, Bollywood gave us icons and it gave us a reason to celebrate bikes. From young love to social justice, from flirtations to big races, the cycle was the symbol of an era before Lamborghini spelled freshness and romance, comedies and dramas played out on a slow, steady wheelset. .

Here are seven iconic moments Bollywood put the bike in the spotlight

The last cycling race at Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

This 1992 film directed by Mansoor Khan was an iconic moment for Hindi cinema and cycling. Cycling there became a metaphor for teenage love, high school rivalries and class dynamics. This coming-of-age movie set amidst the lush hills of Kodaikanal not only gave a generation songs like “Pehla Nasha” but also a working knowledge of the different gears needed to ride a mountain bike well. . The main cast with Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Deepak Tijori and the now-forgotten actor Mamik rode their cycles, whether the agenda was a date, a run, a daily commute or the competition of the year. A stellar soundtrack recorded by Jatin-Lalit matched the tempo of each ride and all the angst, love, drama and jealousy culminated in a fierce cycle race where the outsider won the day … and the girl. .

Amitabh Bachchan exploring the streets of Kolkata by bicycle in Piku

This Shoojit Sircar film about Bhashkor Banerjee and his sometimes cranky, sometimes witty, and largely adorable daughter Piku finds its strengths in the humor with which he discusses life, death, stool and everything in between. The action kicks off with a road trip and along the way, Bhashkor finds a cure for his constipation and gives Piku a sense of freedom. One of the film’s most heartwarming moments is the frail Bhashkor cycling through the streets of Kolkata, indulging in street food, fresh air, and a momentary return to a youth he left far behind. . The smooth, slow pace of the cycle and its rider is a perfect way to see the faded, cinematic grandeur of the city unfold.

Rajesh Khanna as a village postman on a cycle in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

Dakiya daak laya, a long-awaited appeal to thousands of small villages across India is immortalized in a song by Kishore Kumar in the 1977 film Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. The postman on her cycle was an iconic figure from India in an era before the internet, bringing news of her friends, family, and the most powerful connection to the outside world. In this film, a fortuitous event transforms the unemployed Rajesh Khanna into a postman who is transferred to the small village of Sitapur. The film captures his dual role as a messenger relaying the truth and a friend and lover of the people he has come to know and for whom he cares. Her cycle with her recognizable bell becomes a beacon of hope drawing people away from their homes in search of long-awaited news and letters.

The girl gang takes to the streets on bicycles in Padosan

Saira Banu and her friends are loose and fanciful in their 1960s bouffants, bell bottoms, and colorful rings with baskets. This sequence departs from other Hindi films of the era when girls on bicycles were generally followed by young men vying for their attention and favor. This 1968 film directed by Jyoti Swarup celebrates the independent woman who has the freedom to cycle through a city as well as choose her suitor on her terms.

Superstars Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor tandem Shaan

When two brothers played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor started courting their love interests, they released their best songs and a tandem bike. The two petty crooks find their counterparts among the other thieves, Bindiya Goswami and Parveen Babi. The cycle, song, and special interests make them join forces as an awesome quartet that ends up winning the day and defeating the evil master Shakaal in his kitsch hideaway on the island.

Anil Kapoor channels mid-century nostalgia onto a cycle in 1942: a love story

Sweetheart Anil Kapoor cycling through the fictional hill station of Kasauni fits perfectly with the budding romance with his love interest Manisha Koirala. It is the lull before the violence and bloodshed of the revolutionary movement against the British colonizers and the time when Anil Kapoor is the young boy with his beret and his bicycle with a song and a dream.

Salman Khan and the Concorde bike in Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan plays the hard to get kid by uttering his famous Abhi mood nahin hate line even as Bhagyashree tries to get his attention. Then he sets off around his house (shirtless) on his blue Concorde bike, trying to make his lover jealous and shockingly performing this absurd routine with his own weird flair.