Train to give a free concert at the 2021 NY State Fair

The train arrives at the Great New York State Fair. The Pat Monahan-led pop-rock group will perform on stage at NYS Fairs Chevy Park on Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The concert is free with admission to the fair. This will be the third time Train has appeared at the NYS Fair after concerts in 2011 and 2014. The band’s hits include Meet Virginia, Drops of Jupiter, Marry Me and Hey, Soul Sister. Train has made some memorable classic hits over the past two decades and frontman Pat Moynihan puts on a terrific show. We were very happy to see them again and knew it would be a highlight of what is shaping up to be our biggest line of all time, said Show Director Troy Waffner. This year, the reimagined New York State Fair will take place from August 20 to September 6, with four outdoor spaces throughout the fairgrounds, including food and drink; rides and games on the Midway; farm animals exhibited in the farm row; and concerts on the Chevy Park Stage (formerly the New York Experience Stage) at the New York Experience Festival grounds. Attendance will be limited due to Covid-19, and spectators will need a ticket to enter the concert area, in addition to the $ 3 entry ticket to the Fair. Tickets for the concert hall will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. More than 50 nationally touring shows will be presented at the NYS Fairs Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival of any state fair in America. More than 15 shows have been confirmed so far, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. 2021 New York State Fair concert schedule Nas Friday August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrés Saturday August 21 at 2 p.m.

Ratt Saturday, August. 21 (time to be determined)

Osborne Brothers Sunday August 22 at 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs Monday August 23 (time to be confirmed)

Abroad Monday August 23 at 8 p.m.

DSL * Legacy of Dire Straits Tuesday August 24 (time to be confirmed)

Train Tuesday August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night Thursday August 26 (time to be determined)

Sister Sledge Friday August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge Friday August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White Saturday August 28 (time to be confirmed)

Dropkick Murphys Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm Tuesday August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult Wednesday September 1 (time to be confirmed)

Starship with Mickey Thomas Thursday September 2 (time to be confirmed) AFTER: NYS Blues Fest announces 2021 lineup at NYS Fairgrounds Florida Georgia Line returns to Syracuse for St. Joes Amp concert NY County Fairs Open for 2021, Cuomo Says 2021 NY State Fair: All tickets $ 3 and Midway returns. But will masks be mandatory?

