From Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, these Bollywood beauties have the center parting hairstyle trend





What goes out of style one way or another is definitely coming back and so are beauty trends. Whether it’s winged ’90s eyeliner or tinted lips, we’ve seen it come back and revolutionize. This time around, the trend that has made a comeback is the mid parting hairstyle, which was once a hit back then. And we all have our eyes on the Gen-Z Bollywood divas to pull off this trend in style. From Janhvi Kapoor’s sleek ponytail to Suhana Khan’s summer braids, we’ve got the best center parting hairstyles for you to rock the summer season like a boss. Swirlster chooses products for you (41 ratings and 254 reviews) (182 ratings and 1,067 reviews) (256 ratings and 2,362 reviews) 1. Janhvi Kapoor We never thought low ponytails could look so amazing until Janhvi Kapoor killed them. The center parting is Janhvi’s signature style and we never thought a low ponytail could look so good. We love the way she has gone for a neat look by tying her hair tightly at the back. The best way to pull off this hairstyle is to keep it simple and subtle and let your center parting stand out. 2. Shanaya Kapoor Straight hair in poker is a major trend and we can’t deny it. With Shanaya Kapoor nailing straight hair in the middle of poker, we’re convinced enough to try this style out this summer. We love how she kept it classy and subtle with her party look, which makes her look classy. Avoid accessorizing this look, but if you wish, you can opt for stylish side pins to add that extra edge. 3. Ananya Panday Summer waves are one thing and we can work this style up courtesy of Ananya Panday’s soft wavy hair. The natural texture is what amplifies the whole look here and we can’t get enough of it. To pull off this look, you can try accessorizing it with a chic bandana or headband. This is a must hairstyle for your casual ensembles. 4. Suhana Khan We’ve seen Suhana Khan kiss all the outfits like a fashionista and this time we have our eyes on her for her super cool and stylish hairstyle. Diva B-town makes a chic case for summer braids, and we all agree. Suhana went for a sleek braid in the middle, which gives us some new hairstyle inspiration to try this summer. 5. Khushi Kapoor B-town divas have always been ahead of everything. Whether it’s fashion or beauty, we’ve always seen them don the best of trends at the right time. This time it’s Khushi Kapoor adding her touch of style to this amazing updo hairstyle. She went for a low bun with her traditional outfit. You can also go for this hairstyle with western sets. To add a casual touch to the look, try leaving a few strands loose in the front. To discover more beauty products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos