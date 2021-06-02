Billie Eilish opens up about ex-boyfriend in new song, “Lost Cause”





Billie Eilish has released a new song and self-directed video for “Lost Cause”, the latest single from her upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”, released on July 30th. In the video, Eilish walks through the house with an entourage of friends, twerking, shooting water guns and munching on potato chips. Produced by her brother Finneas, the song, a sassy condemnation against an ugly ex-boyfriend, sees Eilish at her most confident. “I used to wish you were mine, but it was long before I realized someone like you would always be so easy to find,” sings the seven-time Grammy-winning artist on a slender bass line and relaxed drum beat. The song is less laid back than her other recent singles like “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power”, and more in the vein of her full debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” “Lost Cause” follows Eilish’s Arena Tour announcement, “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” which sold out on all first leg dates in North America, Europe and Canada. UK. Eilish first teased the new music last year with the singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am”, both of which will appear on the artist’s upcoming second album. In April, Eilish released “Your Power,” a silky acoustic ballad that tells the details of an abusive relationship. “Your Power” debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and collected over 150 million streams in its first two weeks. In 2020, Eilish lent her brooding mood to the James Bond song “No Time To Die” and last February she released the documentary film “The World’s A Little Blurry”. See the “Happier Than Ever” tracklist below: 01. Aging

02. I have not changed my number

03. Billie Bossa Nova

04. my future

05. Oxytocin

06. GOLDEN WING

07. Lost cause

08. Halley’s Comet

09. Not my responsibility

10. Overheated

11. Everyone dies

12. Your power

13. NDA

14. This is why I am

15. Happier than ever

16. Male fantasy







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos