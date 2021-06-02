Entertainment
Shanna Moakler launches an OnlyFans account
Shanna Moakler is ready to ‘have fun’ on her new launch OnlyFans Account.
Page Six can exclusively reveal that the former Playboy model signed with Unruly Agency to launch her account on the racy adult content platform.
“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have fun,” Moakler teased to Page Six. “I want to show all the different sides of my life, so I’m going to show things of myself doing yoga, taking people to the set, cooking, all the things I love to do, that’s is fun and do it in a sexy and fun way. “
Moakler said she had been debating joining the risqué platform for “a very long time,” but finally decided to pull the trigger when she realized the company could help her reach a wider audience and sell his memorabilia like his Playboy collectible cards.
SHANNA MOAKLER AFFIRMS TRAVIS BARKER HAD AN AFFAIR WITH KIM KARDASHIAN DURING THEIR WEDDING
However, it won’t necessarily follow the NSFW route that some OnlyFans accounts have taken.
“I really stay true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with,” said Moakler, 46. “I’m very comfortable with nudity. I’ve always been a former Playmate, being in Maxim I’m not trying to go crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m really ready to have some fun. and make it a great experience for everyone. “
Moaklers boyfriend Matthew Rondeau supports the models new business.
“He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support him, and he supported me a lot,” she shared with us. “He actually helped me edit my content and he tried to help me with the images I should be using. I’m really grateful to have someone supporting me.”
Moakler has three children, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband Travis Barker, and although they are separated at the moment, she said they were aware of her new project.
“I don’t think my kids will be on this website at some point, but my kids know I’m a former Playboy Playmate. We used to spend all of our Easter at the Playboy Mansion, and I think there’s definitely a way. to make sure your kids know what kind of content you are doing and not doing, ”she explained.
“There are thousands of Playmates and there are thousands of Playmates who are mothers and their children are surviving very well.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Unruly Agency founder Tara Electra also told Page Six she looks forward to signing Moakler into her business.
“When I saw Shana Moakler online, I knew I could rekindle even more the fire behind her brand online as a whole,” Electra said in a statement. “She has such a bright and beautiful personality that shines when you meet her in person, which, if captured in the right way, can engage new audiences on the internet to give her an even greater presence online.”
Click on here to know more about New York Post.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]