Shanna Moakler launches an OnlyFans account

Shanna Moakler is ready to ‘have fun’ on her new launch OnlyFans Account.

Page Six can exclusively reveal that the former Playboy model signed with Unruly Agency to launch her account on the racy adult content platform.

“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have fun,” Moakler teased to Page Six. “I want to show all the different sides of my life, so I’m going to show things of myself doing yoga, taking people to the set, cooking, all the things I love to do, that’s is fun and do it in a sexy and fun way. “

Moakler said she had been debating joining the risqué platform for “a very long time,” but finally decided to pull the trigger when she realized the company could help her reach a wider audience and sell his memorabilia like his Playboy collectible cards.

However, it won’t necessarily follow the NSFW route that some OnlyFans accounts have taken.

“I really stay true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with,” said Moakler, 46. “I’m very comfortable with nudity. I’ve always been a former Playmate, being in Maxim I’m not trying to go crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m really ready to have some fun. and make it a great experience for everyone. “

Moaklers boyfriend Matthew Rondeau supports the models new business.

“He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support him, and he supported me a lot,” she shared with us. “He actually helped me edit my content and he tried to help me with the images I should be using. I’m really grateful to have someone supporting me.”

Moakler has three children, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband Travis Barker, and although they are separated at the moment, she said they were aware of her new project.

“I don’t think my kids will be on this website at some point, but my kids know I’m a former Playboy Playmate. We used to spend all of our Easter at the Playboy Mansion, and I think there’s definitely a way. to make sure your kids know what kind of content you are doing and not doing, ”she explained.

“There are thousands of Playmates and there are thousands of Playmates who are mothers and their children are surviving very well.”

Unruly Agency founder Tara Electra also told Page Six she looks forward to signing Moakler into her business.

“When I saw Shana Moakler online, I knew I could rekindle even more the fire behind her brand online as a whole,” Electra said in a statement. “She has such a bright and beautiful personality that shines when you meet her in person, which, if captured in the right way, can engage new audiences on the internet to give her an even greater presence online.”

