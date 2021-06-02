Entertainment
Bollywood star joins Uplive – Illinois News Today
New Delhi [India]June 2 (ANI / PNN): Reality TV stars Arshi Khan, Naina Singh and Prince Narula have been added to Uplive, a global live social video app. This app is part of a growing live social trend accelerated by India’s rapid digitization and telecommuting during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Uplive is the most interesting platform to connect and interact with different fans and friends. I recently joined Uplive and find it very interesting. It’s full of different audiences and hosts from all over the world. People socialize. And it’s an opportunity not only to make new friends, but also to acquire and support yourself, ”said Prince Nerula, winner of MTV Roadies 12 and Bigg Boss 9.
Launched in 2016 by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), the Uplive app allows viewers to stream and watch videos in real time via their smartphones.
The video-based live social platform delivered to the right place at the right time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programs, Make in India and Digital India, were launched in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and Uplive rose to fame as the country’s digitalization accelerated.
With Uplive, social video hosts can stream worldwide, share their talents, and connect with users around the world in real time. Providing live opportunities for genuine interaction, this app has become an integral part of Indian social life during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.
Recognized by Twitter as one of the most influential international brands in 2019, Uplive has over 200 million registered users in over 150 countries and is the largest independent video social entertainment platform in the world, except for China. He became.
The platform is growing rapidly in Hong Kong, Taipei, Los Angeles, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Saudi Arabia and other international media centers.
The app is the brainchild of AIG, a leading live social enterprise with 350 million registered users in over 150 countries. Its office matrix has 12 offices in different countries and is spread all over the world.
Uplive recognizes the importance of serving India’s diverse population and combines algorithms of international success with local capabilities. For Indian users, Uplive offers the ability to change the app’s language settings, offering English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu, and Hindi. .. These language options and Uplive’s pioneering real-time translation capabilities allow users to connect across language barriers.
As more and more stars from India’s entertainment industry are joining the app, Uplive has become an important platform for movie stars and online influencers to interact with their viewers via live streaming. Uplive allows users to connect in real time with their favorite musicians, celebrities and entertainment personalities. This feature was recently highlighted by Harsh Beniwal, India’s top YouTuber.
“India is a country of diversity and many languages are spoken across the country. Due to the rapid digitization of the country and the growing demand for unique content from the majority of Indian internet users, Uplive. There are currently seven language gaps between users and streamers that we currently support within the app, ”said Ahmad Mukhtiyar, India Marketing Director at Uplive.
Uplive enables creators to share stories from everyday life and connect like-minded communities. The participation of celebrities and Bollywood stars in Uplive is another step towards continued growth in India. It’s a sign, ”Mukhtiyar added.
Over the years, AIG has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio to fulfill its mission of enriching the lives of people around the world through innovative and fun social products that foster meaningful relationships.
In addition to the world’s best emerging market dating apps Uplive and Lamour, AIG owns SupreFans, a fan-centric live social app. And Haya is a live voice-centric social platform. Companies located in various geographic locations integrate live local social knowledge to facilitate the development and penetration of individual markets.
Focusing on key emerging markets, AIG leverages its proven track record of innovation, leading technology, scalable global infrastructure and global knowledge with local expertise to achieve the most exciting growth in the world. live social market. Deliver value to users and shareholders based on opportunities.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI is not responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / PNN)
