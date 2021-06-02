Lucifer: the first and last line of each main character

Fans rejoiced as the final episodes ofLucifer debuted on Netflix. It was a bittersweet farewell as audiences finally got to see where the main characters left off and if Lucifer was truly redeeming himself and getting his second chance. The final episodes of the series brought back some fan favorite main characters one last time.

Lucifer’s main characters have come a long way from their first lines and scenes in the series. Lucifer has become the ruler of Hell’s playboy into a man who has learned to love and care for the people around him. Viewers also got to see Trixie growing up over the five seasons. The first and last lines of these beloved characters could cause tears – and spoilers.

ten Linda

“Alright, detective, I’ll see you now.” – “Amenadiel, what happened?”

Linda makes her first appearance in episode one as Lucifer and Chloe work together on their first affair. They visit Linda on a professional basis to ask questions about their victim, Delilah. Linda’s first line is normal, professional, and flat. This is a huge difference from his last line in episode 15 of season 5.

At this point, Linda and Amenadiel are in a relationship and have had a beautiful baby. In this episode, Amendaiel receives a phone call that makes him emotional. Linda says the line, “Amenadiel, what happened?” making his last line is more concerned and personal than his first.

9 Trixie

“I don’t think you are allowed to smoke here. – “I want my daddy.”

Fans have come to love Trixie because she was Chloe and Dan’s daughter from their marriage. Trixie was nice, always smiling and cracking. Fans first see her as she sits outside of her classroom in the first episode. She first meets Lucifer as he sits next to her, ready to light a cigarette.

Trixie warns him that he cannot smoke at school. His latest line on the show broke the hearts of fans. Trixie arrives at the hospital where she learns that Dan has passed away. She tells Lucifer not to lie and tells him that her father is fine, but he can’t. Trixie sobs and runs into Chloe’s arms and says the line, “I want my daddy.”

8 Charlotte / The Goddess

“Lucifer.” – “Goodbye my loves.”

Charlotte played an important lead role in the series. The mother of Lucifer, the goddess of all creation, inhabited the body of Charlotte Richards in “Everything’s Coming Up Lucifer”. She arrives at Lucifer’s penthouse with a bloody ice pick.

The relationship of the goddess and Lucifer is complex but heartbreaking to watch. The character is back in “Nothing Lasts Forever”. She returns to rectify his relationship with God as he decides it’s time to do good with his wife. While God and the Goddess are ready to leave in her universe, she says the sentence “Goodbye, my loves” to her sons.

7 Michael

“Hello, bad guys.” – “Do it!”

Michael and Lucifer may be twins, but they are different in so many ways. Before Michael made himself known on Earth, Lucifer had returned to Hell. Michael’s first step in trying to ruin Lucifer’s life was masquerading as him. His first line in Season 5 was one of Lucifer’s most iconic lines, “Hello, Villains.”

At the end of the last episode of the series, Michael tries to fight Lucifer to be the rightful God. Michael does the unthinkable and kills Chloe. Lucifer goes to Heaven to bring her back and when he does, Chloe lashes out against Michael. Using Amenadiel’s necklace, she strikes him repeatedly before holding the blade of the flaming sword against his neck. Michael’s last words were, “Do it! Do it!”

6 Her

“It’s weird.” – “What do you need?”

Ella doesn’t make her first appearance until the first episode of season 2. She’s the new forensic scientist full of joy, light and good times. On a new crime scene, Ella says, “It’s weird,” as she examines a body that has metal rods in its head like horns. This is also his first introduction to Lucifer, so it’s appropriate.

At the last stop of the show, Ella’s last line is a bit lackluster. She struggles with Dan’s death and her own struggles. Chloe and Lucifer can help her focus on the matter at hand. Lucifer asks for a favor to which Ella accepts and asks what he expects from her.

5 And

“I want to hear what I have so far.” – “Goodbye Chloe, goodbye.”

Dan sometimes didn’t have the best scenario. He was loving, caring, and tried to be a good dad, but he always got caught up in the wrong situation. Her first line is when Chloe arrives at the series’ first crime scene. He asks if Chloe wants to hear her theories so far. These two heads clash when they have just divorced.

Dan’s evolution in his relationship with Chloe is heartbreaking by his last line. Dan is shot dead while investigating the suspect who may have Amenadiel’s necklace. Chloe arrives first and holds Dan in her arms. As Dan dies, his last sentence is to say goodbye to Chloe.

4 Labyrinth

“Where were you?” – “Fight!”

Maze has come a long way from being Lucifer’s demonic torturer. She grew up as a character who comes to love the people around her and even has her own soul at the end of her story. Maze’s initial character in episode one said, “Where have you been?” to Lucifer.

Its last line is very different and has more context and substance. Maze finds himself alongside Lucifer in the final battle. When their plan goes to hell, Amenadiel tries to reign over Maze’s wrath. Maze doesn’t and shouts “Fight!” in Lilim language, starting her and Lucifer’s friends begin the battle against the angels.

3 Amenadiel

“Your return to the Underworld has been requested.” – “Let’s go.”

Alongside Lucifer, Amenadiel has made some drastic changes since his first appearance in the series. Amenadiel was simply God’s messenger responsible for convincing Lucifer to return to his throne. In fact, his first line tells Lucifer that his return to hell has been requested.

At first, Amenadiel was indifferent to his brother but the context of his last line changes things a bit. After Maze begins the fight with the angels, Amenadiel realizes they have to do it and says the line, “Let’s go.” Amenadiel is everything to help his brother until the end.

2 Chloe

“The lieutenant said I was. – “Lucifer, how?”

Chloe was a sleuth when fans first met her. When Dan makes himself known at the first crime scene, she challenges him by saying that the lieutenant put her in charge of the case. As the series progressed, Chloe’s story changed as she struggled to fall in love with Lucifer and come to terms with who he really is.

In the last episode of the series, Lucifer manages to return to Earth after going to Heaven to bring Chloe back. After Lucifer stops her from killing Michael, everyone is baffled by her return. Chloe says the line, “Lucifer, how?”

1 Lucifer

“I am sorry.” – “Oh my me!”

Lucifer’s first and last lines are both excellent. The opening scene of the first episode is Lucifer speeding down the street in his luxury car before being pulled over. The officer tells him to lower his music and Lucifer says, “I’m sorry.” It’s Lucifer who is her devious, cute, and devilish character.

His final line takes the cake and is perfectly in tune with the character. Lucifer returns from heaven and quickly realizes why he was able to do it. As he raises the flaming sword, his siblings kneel before him, cementing him as the new God. Lucifer says “Oh my me!” instead of “Oh my God.”

