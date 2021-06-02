Allu Arjun is going to make a foray into Bollywood soon?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is in the news again, however, it has nothing to do with her much-hyped film



Pushpa. Surprised? We were too when we heard about this massive rumor which concerns the actor’s ultimate debut in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the star is poised for her entry into the Hindi film industry.

According to media reports, Allu Arjun is in talks with directors and recently listened to narrations. It is also said that the actor has not given a green signal to any director so far and has yet to confirm his project and even his rumored entry into Bollywood. In particular, the success of his next film



Pushpa

in Hindi could also serve as a deciding factor for his debut in the film industry. Well, with the gossip going viral on social media, several fans of the actor have expressed their immense support and are hoping for a big announcement about it very soon.

Start his career as a child artist with the 1985 film



Vijetha, Allu Arjun made an impressive lead actor debut with the 2003 romantic drama



Gangotri. Well now, after the tremendous success of his previous venture



Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

who was also a Sankranti winner in 2020, the star is ready for her next



Pushpa.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the rural drama will have Bunny in a never-before-seen avatar playing a rough and tough role. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and Harish Uthaman, the film will be released on August 13, 2021 in 5 languages ​​- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.



Pushpa

is backed by renowned production company Mythri Movie Makers.