Jessica Chastain is Tammy Faye Bakker in the first biopic images





Jessica Chastain transforms into Tammy Faye Bakker, television evangelist and SNL punchline, in the first images of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Jessica Chastain becomes notorious televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in first biopic footage Tammy Faye’s eyes. The real Tammy Faye Messner died in 2007 at the age of 65. But the unique TV personality and comedy punchline are set to be revived in an upcoming The big sick director Michael Showalter. Tammy Faye’s eyes indeed marks the culmination of a long production journey for Chastain, who first acquired the rights to the story from Tammy Faye Bakkers in 2012. A big part of that story is of course the time Bakkers got married. to Jim Bakker, an evangelist who rose to fame for his TV show The PTL Club but later became infamous when it was revealed that he had paid former secretary Jessica Hahn secret money for alleged rape. Andrew Garfield plays Jim Bakker alongside Chastain atop a cast that also includes Cherry Jones, Vincent DOnofrio, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds and Jay Huguley. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Related: Mollys Game True Story: What Jessica Chastain's Movie Changed Searchlight Pictures has now offered a first glimpse of Chastain, Garfield and company in Tammy Faye's eyes with a series of images. See photos in the space below (via People): The film will obviously cover a number of years in the lives of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker as the footage above teases. He will of course also dive into the period when Jim Bakker found himself embroiled in a scandal, even being toasted by Ted Koppel the Nightline, and Tammy Faye became the butt of jokes SNL, SCTV and elsewhere thanks to her heavily made-up look and strangely sparkling manners. But Chastain herself makes it clear that her portrayal of Tammy Faye won't lean towards the cartoon, and instead present the largely mocked figure in a more sympathetic light. Chastain said People: Here is a woman I had an idea of ​​because of what I was nurtured from her. Even the thing with the mascara running down her face. There isn't a single photo of her with mascara running down her face actually. But people still made her a clown and punished her for her husband's mistakes, which throughout history women have suffered, atoning for the sins of men. " Chastain also talks about watching interviews with Bakker where what happened to her was ability to love. Clearly, Chastain is hoping his portrayal will do something to rehabilitate Bakkers' image decades after she went public under the worst possible circumstances and was subjected to enormous ridicule, becoming fixed in pop culture memory as a largely negative figure. It remains to be seen if Tammy Faye's eyes succeeds in making people who remember the PTL scandal see its main characters in a different light, but there is no doubt that Tammy Faye Bakker's story and how this scandal unfolded is compelling. There's also no doubt that Oscar-winning Chastain is the perfect person to bring this story to life, given not only her acting ability, but her desire to go beyond the headlines as well. – and punchlines – and find the real person. Tammy Faye's eyes hits theaters on September 17, 2021. More: Upcoming Disney Movie Releases – 2021-2025 Source: People

About the Author Dan Zinski

(2300 articles published)

Dan Zinski is a freelance writer who currently contributes regularly to Screen Rant. His previous efforts include writing about sports, general pop culture, celebrity gossip, and various other forms of insane distraction. To date, it has left around 100 unfinished storylines in its wake, the majority of which have thankfully been removed from our plane of existence entirely. He currently resides where his head is. His hobbies include eating Doritos, playing Atari games, avoiding eye contact, and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. Her favorite actors are Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Cate Blanchett, Groucho Marx and Richard Burton. His all-time favorite movie critics are Pauline Kael, Manny Farber and of course himself. He considers Rogue One to be one of the great parodies in history. More from Dan Zinski







