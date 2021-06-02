Transqueen Navya Singh shares her struggles in Bollywood

June is celebrated as Pride Month dedicated to the LGBTQ community and their right to live a life of dignity. The LGBTQ community faces a lot of bullying, rejection and discrimination on a daily basis.

Speaking of the Bollywood industry, there are certain beauty standards that are followed even in the 21st century. We recently had a conversation with model Navya Singh who identifies as a trans woman and shared the type of struggles she faces in the Bollywood industry.

Navya said, “Rejection. Whenever I went to auditions, people always questioned my identity. Can femininity be defined only biologically? Motherhood has no gender. Every time I went to audition they rejected me saying it was only for women. I don’t understand the term For Women Only. When I went to look for a job, they rejected me after seeing my certificate. I was rejected just because I am a trans woman. So, I face such rejections all the time, especially in the glamor industry. No matter how progressive our entertainment industry is, it remains stereotypical towards the transgender community. “

When asked if people consciously or unconsciously say certain things that might be hurtful, Navya replied, “What if I tell you that happens to me every day? When you are unique, you get people’s attention. I know I am unique. I feel very blessed to have been born as a human. I feel blessed to have the power to think and understand. I feel blessed to have lived two lifetimes in one life like I have lived as a boy and a girl.

Navya did publicity shoots for Grazia Magazine and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is the brand ambassador of the Miss Trans Queen India beauty pageant.

Navya will soon be seen in a music video titled “Sambhal Jao” alongside Nandini Singh and Qaseem Haider Qaseem.

