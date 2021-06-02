When Christina Hendricks starred in Mad Men everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra





For seven seasons Christina hendricks played on Mad Men as Joan Hollowaya’s charismatic secretary turned publicity executive who did not suffer fools. And just like his character, Hendricks has faced more than his fair share of sexist nonsense throughout the series. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actor expressed some frustration over the press she received during her time on the show, namely over Joans’ underwear. There was definitely a point where we got critical acclaim and got a lot of attention for our really good work and hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again, Hendricks said. There are only two sentences to say about a bra. Hendricks, who won six Emmy nominations for his role, also said the female stars of Mad Men weren’t as celebrated as their male counterparts during the drama’s first seasons. Men began to dress like Don Draper and Roger Sterling. The suits came back, the thin ties came back, recalls Hendricks. It took three to four seasons, and then all of a sudden people wanted us [the female stars] on journals. We said to ourselves: it’s strange, we’ve been doing this for a while. In his interview, Hendricks also touched on Mad Men Creator Matthew Weiner, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Kater Gordon, a former Emmy-winning writer for the series. In 2017, Gordon said Weiner told him I owed him to let him see me naked while working together in 2008. Marti Noxon, a producer advises on Mad Men, supported Gordon’s accusation in a series of tweets, claiming that Weiner has created the kind of atmosphere where a comment like you owe me showing me your naked body may or may not be a joke. And that may or may not lead to demotion or even the end of a career. (In a 2018 Vanity Show interview, Weiner said he didn’t remember making the remark: I never felt that way and never acted that way towards Kater.) Hendricks, who worked with Weiner again on the 2018 Amazon series The Romanoffs, did not echo the allegations against the showrunner. My relationship with Matt was by no means toxic, she said The Guardian. I don’t rule out anyone’s experience if I wasn’t there to see it, but it wasn’t my experience. Was he a perfectionist, was he tough, was he expecting a lot? Yes. And he would say that in a second. We were tough on each other. Despite Hendricks’ inextricable bond with her Mad Men character, she told the outlet that they share less in common than people realize. I’m an actress. I’m not Joan at all. Not at all, she said. I wish I was more like Joan. More great stories from Vanity Show A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in Moon Flower Killers

15 summer movies worth returning to the cinema for

Why Evan Peters needed a hug after his big Easttown mare Scene

Shadow and bone Creators Break Down These Big Book Changes

Interview with Oprah about the particular bravery of Elliot Pages

In the collapse of the Golden Globes

Watch Justin Theroux break his career

For the love of Real housewives: An obsession that never stops

From the archive: The Skys the Limit for Leonardo DiCaprio

Not a subscriber? Rejoin Vanity Show to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archives now.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos