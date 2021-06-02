Here’s why Bollywood should never try to be like Hollywood!

“If we keep trying to be like other people, we will lose what makes us, ‘we'”

Honestly, I think we should stop chasing Hollywood or trying to be like “them”, because that’s what keeps us from being “us”. What makes Bollywood or any other entertainment industry from any country is what makes them different and unique. The public will also lose interest. – Western audiences will lose interest because we will be like any other industry, so why watch Bollywood when you can see the same in Hollywood or in Western content? South Asian viewers will find the slow change of Bollywood “killing its own identity” confusing and different. And the Asian public will think the same. There are things that Indian audiences may like, but many may also find this change weird and unwarranted.

That’s not to say that Bollywood shouldn’t experiment or that every movie has to have a sequence of songs and dances or even that some movies can’t change the style a bit. But that’s to say that this constant urge to try and prove something by being like Hollywood doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Who can say which content is better or worse? What I can love, you can absolutely hate. Isn’t that the goal of cinema to begin with? Presenting stories, which are meant to honestly get different points of view from different people.

That’s my opinion, but what do you think? Let me know!