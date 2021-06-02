Courtney Love – ‘Absolutely Not’ to Hole Reunion, launches new song





Whether or not Hole will reunite has been raging since 2012, when Courtney Love joined Eric Erlandson, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Patty Schemel for a one-off performance at Schemel’s Documentary Night. But it looks like the idea of ​​a once-and-for-all reunion was rejected by Love, despite previous comments that she would like to work with the group again. During a report on Vogue For her new video series collaboration with Big Moon musician Juliette Jackson, Love has updated her current status regarding Hole. Asked about a possible meeting, the singer said: “No, absolutely not. And you have to get over it. Our former manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to request a meeting:” Hey, I just do my thing, I do it. do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin]. ‘ And I’m so honored to be in this business, but it just won’t happen. “ That said, the past decade has bridged the gap between Love and her bandmates who last recorded together in 1998. Celebrity skin album. “We’re all great friends and Melissa and I are especially close – we talk every day,” Love said. “But Eric is a little off the grid right now – I think he’s in Japan becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty and I think he’s become a monk or something. at this level of aesthetics. “ That said, music is at the forefront for the singer right now, who has just debuted a cover of Wilco’s “California Stars” (seen and heard below) from her Bruises of Roses video series project with Jackson. However, when asked if Bruises of Roses reflected her current musical direction as she worked on a new album, Love replied, “Yes and no. I don’t make a lot of records so who knows when I’ll finish this. next. I have all these new songs but I need four more to make an album, so I’m working on it. “ She continued, “I haven’t made a record in ten years, so every song has to count, you know? But they’re all – and I’m just going to say it – outrageously good. I wanna do and who I wanna be to record stuff to live up to my current level. And I haven’t been at my level for a long time. I had to get back in shape for all kinds of things, but I was finally feel myself again. I am fully there, fully embodied and in the moment, talking to you. And that was not the case for many, many years. I have fun existing without having to substance use and learning to love music again. So I would say that’s the tone of new music, but, you know, make it a fad. “ Bruises of roses, “Californian stars” 25 best rock albums of 1991







