Sophie Turner joins “The Staircase” for a family comeback on HBO





Betrayal, shady pasts, fluid sexualities and homicidal family members: Sophie Turners’ new project has it all. No, it’s not a Game of thrones spin-off, although that is certainly familiar cinematic territory for Sansa Stark. Turner was chosen to join the cast of The staircase, a true crime dramatization series coming to HBO Max, and it’s murder that rivals anything in Westeros. The staircase tells the truly savage story of Michael Peterson, a writer who was convicted of the murder of Kathleen Peterson, his second wife, in 2001; he told police he discovered her unconscious body after she fell down the stairs, possibly due to poisoning. The physical evidence told a much different story, and Peterson was indicted and convicted in 2003. After legal wrangling, he got a new trial in 2010 and was released on bail pending his upcoming trial. In 2017, the murder charge was demoted to manslaughter, with Peterson eventually arguing for Alford, a confession in which the accused maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction. It’s the legal way to say I didn’t, but maybe I didn’t do not do it. This is only half the story. While Peterson’s first trial was ongoing, prosecutors discovered he was likely gay or bisexual and may have had an affair with another man. They also alleged that he misrepresented his military service (Peterson was a Vietnam veteran) and that he murdered their close family friend, Elizabeth Ratliff, in 1985. Ratliff was found dead, you guessed it at the bottom of a staircase. Oh, and there might be a deadly owl. As in, the bird. We told you this story is wild. Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, daughter of Elizabeth, whom the Petersons adopted after the death of her mother (who may have been killed by Peterson himself). Having dealt with several dysfunctional families in Game of thrones, Turner is the perfect choice for this role. There are many more top talent in the eight-part series: Colin Firth will play Peterson, Toni Collette will play Kathleen, and Parker Posey will play Freda Black, the prosecutor who sidelined Peterson. Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt will also star on the show. The series itself is based on a 2004 French documentary mini-series of the same name. Netflix ordered three new episodes in 2018, after which the whole series went viral again.

