Bollywood songs sung during the hearing of a plea filed by Juhi Chawla; annoyed judge





The Delhi High Court online hearing on the plea filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the establishment of 5G wireless networks in the country while raising issues related to the impact of radiation from the technology on citizens, animals, flora and fauna was interrupted by someone singing a song ‘Ghoonghat ki aad se Dilbar ka ‘ of Human Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, with the actor. After the court proceedings were interrupted on Wednesday by the hum of the song, Judge JR Midha asked the singer to “please shut down”. The proceedings were once again interrupted by someone singing another Bollywood song, prompting the judge to say that the person had to be identified and that a contempt notice had to be sent. Details of the singer are also expected to be shared with Delhi Police, he said. Lawyer for the actor-environmentalist, Deepak Khosla, said: “I hope this is not done by a respondent,” he said. reported Hindustan times. The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, asked Chawla to file a short note on her plea. The plea, filed through Khosla, claimed that these 5G wireless technology plans threatened to cause severe and irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to terrestrial ecosystems. The lawsuit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at RF radiation levels 10 to 100 times higher than what exists today. The lawsuit called on authorities to certify to the general public that 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and all types of living organisms, flora and fauna. With PTI inputs

