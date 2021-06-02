Entertainment
Best thrift stores online, endorsed by Hollywood costume designers – the Hollywood reporter
Hollywood’s Top Five Costume Designers – The Creatives Behind The Looks Of Prom, man, Lovecraft Country, Westworld and Barb & Star Go in Vista del Mar – share their top picks and tips for shopping and renting screen-worthy clothes.
Unsurprisingly, Hollywood costume designers look to local vintage shows, vintage movie-friendly designer boutiques, and fabric stores to find pieces that tell each character’s story through fashion.
Prom Costume designer Lou Eyrich tells Hollywood journalist than the outdoors Pickwick Vintage Show and A topical matter Pop-up markets offer “so many options under one roof. In addition, some of my most valuable finds have come from The way we wore», The upscale vintage boutique run by Doris Raymond.
Below, read on to find out about the best online thrift stores and vintage designer consignment websites to mark your own treasures, as well as Hollywood insider brick-and-mortar favorites. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for an all-star cast, check out the vintage costume designer approved online sites below.
Trish Summerville, man
Who: man costume designer Trish summerville, recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design
What: International silks and wools (8347 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles), and B&J Fabrics (525 7th avenue, New York)
Why: Summerville’s secret to costume hunting? “You don’t neglect anything. You have to check out all the resources, whether it’s rental houses, boutiques or collectors all over the world, ”said the Oscar and CDG nominated costume designer. THR. “You just try to stock up wherever you can. I really relied on massive amounts of fabric supply. We even built a lot of the background because we couldn’t find enough clothes in good enough condition to use. We are really, really grateful for International silks and wools in Los Angeles. They also have a lot of vintage pieces. These are really user-friendly entertainment and movies. Then there is B&J Fabrics [in New York]. “
Shay Cunliffe, Westworld
Who: Shay cunliffe, recently nominated for a Costume Designers Guild Award for Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television for Westworld
Or: TheOutnet.com and TheRealReal.com
Why: “The most mundane stores can be surprising if you keep an open mind. That being said, I am very love The Outnet for good quality clothes at prices that can fit a budget. And also The RealReal if you don’t need to find multiples. I appreciate the recycling aspect of second-hand clothes.
Rose Dayna, Lovecraft Country
Who: Rose Dayna, recently nominated for a CDG prize for excellence in period television for the Lovecraft Country episode, “I Am”
Why: “It’s no secret, but Etsy and eBay were our constant companions! We literally dressed thousands of extras and, piece by piece, completed a huge jigsaw puzzle. “
Trayce Gigi’s Field, Barb & Star Go in Vista Del Mar
Who: Trace Gigi Champ, recently nominated for a CDG prize for excellence in contemporary cinema for Barb & Star Go in Vista Del Mar.
Or: Lemon Frog Shop (1202 N Alvarado St., Los Angeles)
“My favorite secret shopping source would be thrift stores,” says “My favorite thrift store is Lemon Frog Shop in the echo park. Owner Micki [Curtis] tastes amazing and is so useful. I found so many gems in his shop.
