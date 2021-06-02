‘At Night All Blood Is Black’ wins International Booker Award





LONDON At Night All Blood Is Black, a short novel about a Senegalese soldier plunged into madness as he fought for France in World War I, was named Wednesday winner of the International Booker Prize, the prestigious prize of the fiction translated into English. David Diop, the author of the book, shares the prize of 50,000 books, or approximately $ 71,000, with Anna Moschovakis, who translated the book from her original French. The main character of Diop kills German soldiers and then cuts their hands off, in part to avenge the death of a friend, and Lucy Hughes-Hallett, the chairman of the jury, told an online press conference that the novel was both frightening and appalling in its violence. . But she said the blood hasn’t diminished the importance of novels. The whole tragedy depends on the dichotomy between the horror of what you are told and the beauty of how it is expressed, she said.

You feel like you’re hypnotized, Hughes-Hallett added of the book. It is an extraordinary novel. The International Booker Prize is awarded each year to the best book translated into English and published in Great Britain or Ireland. It is separate from, but administered by the same foundation, the better known Booker Prize for fiction written in English, and has the same cash prize. Previous winners include The Incomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld from the Netherlands, The Vegetarian by Korean writer Han Kang and Flights by Olga Tokarczuk, the Polish author who won the Nobel Prize for Literature. At night all blood is black won by majority decision, said Hughes-Hallett, defeating five other shortlisted titles, including In Memory of Memory, by Maria Stepanova, in which the Russian writer rummages through the possessions of his deceased aunts, before using them to rebuild it. family story. Diop, 55, was born in Paris to a French mother and Senegalese father, but spent most of his childhood in Dakar. In Senegal, men who fought for France regularly participated in national parades, Diop recalled last month in an interview with the New York Times.

But in France, these soldiers were rarely mentioned. It was unsatisfying, because in Senegal we knew what they had done for France, Diop said. It made me want to write a fictitious letter from a Senegalese soldier, he added. Diop can expect an increase in sales thanks to the price, even if the novel has already been a success in France, sold more than 170,000 copies and won several awards, including the Goncourt des Lycens, voted by high school students. It also received several rave reviews in Britain and the United States, where it was published by Pushkin Press and Farrar, Straus & Giroux respectively. David Diop has created a work which, although under 150 pages, is powerfully original, wrote Nick Rennison, in The Times of London. He’s a great new African writer, wrote New York Times book reviewer Chigozie Obioma. He takes his character to the depths of hell and lets it flourish there, Obioma added. The book is so incantatory and visceral, I don’t think I’ll ever forget it, author Ali Smith told The Guardian newspaper.

In the interview with The Times, Diop distanced his writings from activism, but Hughes-Hallett said the book would make readers think about race and colonialism. What Diop reminds us, in a very interesting and subtle way, is that colonialism is not just another country rushing in and taking over, she said. It is also a matter of colonizing the minds of these peoples so that very young men can feel great loyalty to France, a country they have never visited and whose language they do not speak.

