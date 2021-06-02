8 times Rajkummar Rao has proven himself to be the best new age star in Bollywood





Known for being a directorial actor, Rajkummar Rao has his own way of bringing any character given to him to life. Currently garnering accolades for his brilliant performance in the comedy thriller “Roohi”, actor Rao’s journey looks like it came straight out of a Bollywood movie. Known for being extremely versatile and talented, Rajkummar has given truly groundbreaking performances during his incredible eleven-year journey. After making a smashing debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” in 2010, he has had no looking back for him. Today, celebrating the phenomenal actor that he is, we pick his 8 best movies that he’s Bollywood’s best bet today. Discover them here: LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA (2010) Based on the themes of love, sex, and betrayal, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ has drawn many angles, including honor killings, the MMS scandal, and undercover operations. Even though this was Rajkummar Rao’s first film, his performance was nothing short of that of a critically acclaimed actor. We saw him play the character of Adarsh, a man who wants to make an MMS video to pay off loans. His performance made a lot of noise soon after the film’s release. SHAHID (2012) Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, assassinated in 2010, “Shahid” is considered one of Rajkummar Rao’s finest works to date. Interestingly, to get into his character, the actor spent quite a bit of time with Shahid’s family. It was for this film that he won his first National Film Award. KAI PO CHE (2013) A friendship story, ‘Kai Po Che’ saw Rajkummar Rao alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh. Interpreting the role of Govind, Rao’s camaraderie with the two actors was seen as the strengths of the film. BAREILLY KI BARFI (2017) The Filmfare Award-winning actor’s performance saw his character take on the role of Pritam Vidrohi – a naive sari salesman and rowdy man. What really wowed audiences was how quickly Rajkummar switched between the two avatars. It is through this film that the cinélovers saw that the actor is brilliant in the roles as well intense as light. NEWTON (2017) The film starred Rajkummar portraying the role of an honest employee sent on an election mission and desperate to do the job given to him. Thanks to the actor’s brilliant performance, “Newton” was India’s official entry into the Oscars. OMERTA (2018) Whenever Rajkummar Rao and famous filmmaker Hansal Mehta get together for a movie, they create magic and “Omerta” was no different. A biographical crime drama, the film stars Rajkummar as Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a terrorist involved in the kidnapping of four foreign nationals in 1994. Much like his other powerful performances, in this film as well, the actor has done everything to do justice to the role. EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (2019) A romantic comedy-drama in the making, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” is India’s first LGBTQ film. Playing the lead role in the film alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar has been praised by audiences for playing his character with immense zeal. THE WHITE TIGER (2021) Revolving around the story of an ambitious pilot from a wealthy Indian family, who uses his mind to escape poverty and become an entrepreneur. Impressively, Rajkummar Rao caused quite a stir with his powerful performance in the film and won both critics and audiences around the world. Interestingly, many fans of the actor even shared their favorite footage from the film and said how much they enjoyed his performance.







