Actress Shira Scott Astrof on Hollywood Friends Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccines – The Hollywood Reporter

Normal is that, right? The thing we all wanted, maybe even dreamed of in 2020. That’s why I was so excited to recently have a real, old-fashioned adult dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends. It was my first since lockdown began a year ago, and it felt like a return to normal. You know, as long as dinner ended at 90 minutes, six people max per table, and instead of checking our IDs at the door, we had a gun-like machine pointed at our forehead to make sure we didn’t had no fever. Ahhh normal … ish

Before 2020, the usual questions worth asking were who is still single, or in my case, who is single again. Now the conversation begins with everyone asking the one question that really matters, whether they have Pfizer or Moderna, and ends with a few people silently slipping into their seats and paying a little too much attention to the menu. dinner they had to download. the table (because apparently manipulating paper menus is now the modern version of having unprotected sex).

As we all started talking about our freedom and who had what side effects, one girlfriend didn’t look up from her phone. That’s when it hit me – is she anti-vaxxer?!?

Now I am a grown up person who does not judge. Wait, I’m taking that off, I’m very critical, but it was on my pandemic resolution list – the things I wanted to change about myself after a year of thinking. But this subject, the public discourse around vaccinations, is one that remains very personal.

I’m the first to agree that it’s hard to know what to believe when at some point CNN tells me to wipe down my Petco catalog with bleach and a blowtorch. But here is the real reason I feel compelled not to judge my friend, I am a convert on this side of the argument. I’ll admit it, I haven’t always had the flu shot. And when the HPV vaccine became readily available to people my age, I politely declined. I am also a manual hypochondriac who seems to react to everything. I weigh 98 pounds, need to gain ten, and Web MD is my screen saver.

Even in this context, when the COVID-19 vaccine was announced, I was elated, as I assumed everyone I knew would be. We’ve been in a pandemic – it’s a word we utter these days with casual nonchalance to say something like cold and flu season – but it has devastating meaning. Millions of people have died. Our whole world is suffering tremendously – economically, socially, politically – so the idea that we could end it with a vaccine – like I said, sign me up!

I was fortunate to be one of the first groups to get vaccinated because I am seen as an essential worker; run a support program for people infected with COVID who have pets and need help. Unfortunately, I have had to relocate more than 30 animals this year whose owners died of COVID without a backup plan.

What I didn’t anticipate was that those who also needed my help were the pet owners I met who were suffering from the virus and were living. Some have such debilitating long term side effects that I still bring them their groceries every week and still give them my little but very useful shoulder to cry on.

But when I started telling my peers in Hollywood about the vaccine, I was shocked at how many of them were skeptical.

Listen, there is room for reasonable skepticism. It’s a new vaccine, a new technology, and there are no long-term data. Those or real, non-Qanon concerns that I understand. But so far studies have shown that MNRA vaccines are incredibly safe – safer and more effective than any vaccine in history – and also, the simple fact that we know the terrible, long-lasting and harmful effects. long term of something like, oh, you know… COVID.

These are my same Hollywood peers, and by that I mean the same women and yes, the same men, who repeatedly inject new non-FDA approved fillers into their faces. Plus monthly Botox and sugar-free Adderall and Red Bull diets with a packet of gum for dessert.

The tangled logic of believing in these things, but not the science of the vaccine – that’s the thing I can’t really figure out. And given the impact this has on vulnerable communities, it’s also something I’m not sure I can quite forgive.

After trying to convince my skeptical friends to get the shot, I realized it was just a gateway phenomenon – a secret password – that got me behind the scenes to the real problem. The setback I was feeling since my vaccination, which I thought was generic skepticism, turned out to be something much more sinister. Suddenly those initial objections based on some sort of fact gave way to those stealthy glasses in the room, followed by a conspiratorial whisper – “Bill Gates and the government were working together to put microchips on us through the vaccine and what ‘it contained a chemical that would make us all incapable of procreating.

What happens in the real F? They – my peers – REALLY believe this.

Mandy, a well-known model turned environmentalist, actually believes we are all microchipped. Well, less “missing person” reports, am I right ??

Then we have my friend Samantha, a Harvard graduate and now an award-winning actress. Sam told me a dozen times over coffee that “there must be a pattern” because it has grown too fast. To which I replied that there is certainly a motive: to save lives.

Next on the vaccine jump line is my old agent Cathy who now works at a HUGE company. She says it’s her personal choice not to get it because she’s scared. Now again, I understand this because I too was afraid. And I appreciated the honesty. But Cathy has a husband, two teenagers and her 83-year-old mother who live with her. Cathy, this is your chance to overcome your fear for those you love. We are all scared.

Finally, we have Frank, my accountant. Yes, the man who tells me to save for retirement actually believes the vaccine will alter his DNA. I had no comment on this as it charges by the minute.

When I first heard that one in four Americans were absolutely not going to get vaccinated (which, by the way, would prevent us from gaining herd immunity), I couldn’t understand where these ideas came from. (In recent weeks, the number of Americans who say they will not get vaccinated has fallen by almost 1 in 5). And now I know. They were from Frank, my fucking accountant.

The truth is, when I look back on 2020, as difficult as it is, I feel a ton of gratitude. For my health. The health of my friends and family. The people I met as I tried to help those affected by the pandemic. The animals we saved.

And even in the midst of that gratitude, I’m still overwhelmed by the memory that there wasn’t enough room in the morgue for my friend Greg’s body, the animals we couldn’t save. . . . There was just so much pain. So how do you get back to normal? We do this with a sense of community obligation that we did not have before.

Shira Scott Astrof is an actress, writer, philanthropist, and Founder / CEO of The Animal Rescue Mission, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit animal rescue organization.