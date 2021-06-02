Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is a filmmaker and used her time during the lockdown to catch up on writing. However, being a foreclosure writer, as she calls it, comes at a cost. Tahira, who was without specs for nine years, is forced to use them again.
Tahira took to her social media account on Wednesday and shared a photo of herself posing in front of her laptop and books while wearing a pair of glasses. Along with the photo, she wrote: “I’m definitely a lockdown writer and it cost me to get my specs back! 9 years with no specs or goals… sigh is after doing a lasik in 2011.
Well emoji should be that ???? since this confinement also cost me my mustaches! # species, she added.
Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Tahira regularly posted photos with her family, including her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and their children, and gave fans a glimpse of what they were doing.
READ ALSO: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes photographer for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as she takes a nap
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.