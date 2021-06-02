Loki sends coded message via Twitter from new Marvel character Miss Minutes





Marvel’s Loki sends a coded message through the Twitter account of Miss Minutes, the Time Variance Authority’s cartoon clock mascot.

by marvel Lokisent a coded message via the Twitter account of Miss Minutes, the Time Variance Authority’s cartoon clock mascot. Developed by Michael Waldron, the Disney + series takes place in the wake ofAvengers: Endgame,in which the titular god of evil once escaped with the help of the Tesseract but has since been arrested by the mysterious Time Variance Authority. Threatened with the possibility of being erased from existence if he declines the offer, Loki must help TVA track down a bigger threat and help set the schedule. Development of the series began in mid-2018 alongside several other Disney + series related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, includingWandaVisionandThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After typingRick and mortyandCommunityalum Michael Waldron for the role of screenwriter and chief producer, filming began last January. It continued until December due to the halt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While future seasons of previous Disney + MCU series are currently unknown, this has already been confirmed.Lokiwill get a season 2 with production slated to begin next January. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Who’s Loki Cartoon Clock? Miss Minutes Explained With a little more than a week before the arrival of the series, the Twitter account of the mascot TVA Miss Minutes shared a message encoded in Nordic runes. Many fans, including a Twitter user Shadow_raisin, went on the internet looking for a way to decrypt or translate the message, and the result indicates that the account may have been hacked by the god of evil himself. The translation of the encoded message reads as follows: “Once I escape this hell prison, they call the TV, I swear I’ll burn it all down. “ Check out the message below: Although the Miss Minutes account has not been verified by Twitter as being officially connected to the Marvel series, examination of its past activity of retweeting content from the show’s account and offering its own teases indicates its authenticity. . It should also be noted that the narrative is followed by Waldron and his colleague Eric Martin. Even though it had to be debunked as fake, the above post and other earlier posts provided fans with plenty of exciting scavenger hunts ahead of the series premiere. Loki having already verbally promised to burn the VAT, it certainly seems his frustration has yet to subside with this new message. As the hour of the arrival ofLokion Disney +, fan theories continue to suppress, but the most desired answer of all is the story behind Miss Minutes’ role in the series. Appeared in both trailers and the project poster, and along with Waldron’s unpredictable and bizarre past fromRick and morty, it seems unlikely that the cartoon clock will make only a brief appearance. For now, viewers will have to watch their real clocks until the week-long wait is over. More: Loki Needs His Own Version Of Endgame’s Frigga Scene For His Redemption Source: Miss VAT Minutes/Shadow_raisin Amazon’s Panic: Season 1’s Biggest Unanswered Questions

