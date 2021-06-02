Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 times Bollywood stars showed us how to ROCK the zebra print
While we were obsessed with leopard and cheetah prints, the zebra print slowly made its way into the fashion world. Looked!
Animal prints are always in fashion. The retro print, whatever its age, keeps coming back in the form of new recreations. Celebrities have been acting like trendsetters for a very long time now, so when they sport a new trend you know it’s going to be big.
We’ve been obsessed with multiple animal prints for quite some time now, with cheetah and leopard prints always on top. Slowly but surely, the zebra print made its way into celebrity closets. Here’s how they did it in style.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood Begum is truly one of the hottest in the industry. She chose a coordinated zebra print ensemble in the form of a shirt and matching comfortable pants. Sporting simple black heels and a black face mask, Bebo opted for kohl smudged eyes and beach waves to complete this look.
Shahid Kapoor
Leading the way in masculine style, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a Zebra print pantsuit for an awards show. He styled it in a simple black shirt and completed his look with dress shoes. The messy hair gave her look a fun twist.
Sarah Ali Khan
For Simmba’s promotions, Sara put on her boldest looks to match her co-actor Ranveer Singh. For a promotional event, the diva chose a jumpsuit that was a mix of zebra and tiger prints. She looked glamorous in the outfit topped with a pair of nude pumps and glamorous wavy hair.
Ranveer Singh
In a truly over-the-top style, Ranveer Singh chose a head-to-toe Zebra print outfit that we couldn’t take our eyes off of. The actor has actor style zebra print pants with a black t-shirt, slipped over a white jacket followed by a matching long zebra print coat to complete the look. Starry sunglasses, a cane, gloves and sneakers to match the accessories to this look.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
If there’s anyone in Bollywood who can’t get enough of pantsuits, it’s Shilpa Shetty. She chose a zebra print pantsuit paired with a basic black cropped top and stiletto heels for an event, as chic as ever!
Who do you think did the best in the zebra print outfit? Comment below and let us know.
