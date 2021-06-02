“Stowaway” Augenschein Producers Launch Sale Outfit – The Hollywood Reporter





Augenschein Filmproduktion, the German production house behind Stowaway, 7500 and Home, has launched a global sales agency Augenschein Sales, to manage international sales and the financing of its upcoming productions. Jonathan Saubach, a former executive at German licensing and distribution group Telepool, will lead the operation as sales manager. Augenschein founders Maximilian Leo and Jonas Katzenstein said creating an internal sales division would give the company better access to equity financing and pre-sales for its productions and allow the Cologne-based Shingle to grow. maintain creative independence. “Launching our own fundraising and sales arm is the next logical step for us to continue producing great auteur films with global appeal from Germany,” said Leo. “As part of this expansion, we will maintain creative and financial control over our films so that we can make bold and daring choices by working with new and established filmmakers such as Patrick Vollrath, Franka Potente, Jan-Ole Gerster, Lars Kraume and Wolfgang Fischer. “ Talk to Hollywood journalist, Leo noted that the increase in rights deals around the world, driven by global streamers as well as studios, meant it made sense for independent producers to work directly with buyers. “Last year in particular has shown us that we can work one-on-one [with the studios and streamers]. Everyone is only a zoom away. Augenschein has carved out a niche in the independent cinema space by producing mid-budget genre feature films with a strong author’s touch, securing funding primarily from German sources, and filming primarily in Germany in order to exploit local grants. Vollrath’s content thriller 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which Amazon chose for a worldwide release, was shot primarily on a soundstage at MMC Studios in Cologne. Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette, was produced at MMC and Bavaria studios outside Munich. Wild Bunch released Stowaway in theaters in Germany, Netflix taking over the rest of the world. Recent productions include Kathy Bates starrer Home, the debut film by German actress Franka Potente and the upcoming drama All Russians love birch trees from director Pola Beck. “We intend to remain a director and writer-driven business,” Katzenstein said, “it’s in our DNA. The purpose of having a sales company is to give us more control over our projects. and to give our directors more creative freedom. While Augenschein Sales will initially only manage the company’s internal projects, Katzenstein and Leo said they are already in talks with other independent production companies interested in copying their independent producer / sales hybrid. Prior to joining Augenschein, Saubach worked as Director of Acquisitions and Distributions for Telepool, picking up titles such as that of Nicolas Winding Refn Drive, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch The imitation game, and actor Ryan Reynolds / Samuel L. Jackson The bodyguard of the hitman. He has also served as an executive producer of local language shows for Telepool, including Do not do that. Get. Outside! by Christian Alvart (Pandorum), and Aron Lehmann’s critically acclaimed film The most beautiful girl in the world.







