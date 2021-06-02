8 LGBTQIA + Skin Care Brands 2021





Adding a temporary rainbow to the border of a Pride Month skincare brands Instagram profile photo doesn’t do much, but supporting brands that get the job done all year round the fact. When business ownership is LGBTQIA +, your support benefits the well-being of those communities by putting money in their hands. These brands are also much more likely to return it by donating to LGBTQIA + organizations throughout the year. Don’t get carried away by temporary rainbows without researching if the company is donating and advocating for LGBTQIA + communities outside of June. When looking for brands, consider the following: What percentage of sales (specifically!) Goes to LGBTQIA + causes, and which ones?

Besides rainbow marketing and showcasing branded pens at Pride, what is the company doing for the community?

Are they silent when anti-transgender bills are considered and passed?

What are they doing and saying from July to May? Brands that openly support or belong to LGBTQIA + people tend to donate to community causes. They can also focus on clean, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free products, just like nearly all of the eight LGBTQIA +-owned skin brands below.

New York Age Alder New York considers skin care gender-neutral, and so does their marketing. Instead of shopping by gender, you can shop by skin condition (like acne, wrinkles, or dull skin) or by product type. We always try to create the best and most effective product possible, and it has nothing to do with someone’s gender identity, co-founder Nina Zilka said in a post. maintenance 2020. All of their products are vegan and the best friend duo who run the brand are committed to making people of all genders, races, ethnicities and ages feel good with their products. Empower body care Led by the team of wives and wives Trista Okel (Founder & CEO) and Michele White (COO), Empower Bodycare is the kind of CBD you would give your own mother, literally. Okel developed it CBD infused topical oil in a slow cooker in 2004 to help her mother deal with her pain. It worked and she started making oil for others. Eventually, his entire CBD infused topical business was born. Empower Bodycare products are ethically sourced, vegan, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, and GMO-free. They’re also free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and a whole list of other potentially harmful ingredients. Besides lotions and oil, they also offer soaking salts for whole body relaxation with a blend of Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan Pink Salt, as well as organic CBD oil, lavender and other aromatic essential oils. Freck beauty Price: $$

$$ To try : Apply So frozen twice a day to your eye area and Freck promises you won’t regret it (free returns if that happens to you). This plant collagen cactus eye jelly is believed to reduce the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles and improve the glow and youthfulness of the skin. Founder Remi Brixton has always loved freckles, and her flagship product with Freck was Freck OG, a fake freckle cosmetic. Now, beyond a full line of makeup that is a love letter to Brixtons, the home of Brixtons in east Los Angeles, Freck also offers a line of cactus-based skin care products. , which helps lock in moisture. In addition to So Jelly eye jelly, there is the rich bitch cactus and vitamin C moisturizer, Cactus water lactic acid cleansing toner, Precipitation cactus clay mask, small dick dry serum from cactus seeds, and In rehearsal PH-balanced cactus cleansing gel (20% of the profits from On Repeat go to Black Lives Matter). Everything is cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and gluten-free. Malin + Goetz Price: $$$

$$$ To try : Their bestseller Grapefruit Facial Cleanser has a 3-in-1 formula that removes makeup, dirt and oil, as well as tones and balances the skin. Antioxidant-rich grapefruit extract and coconut-based surfactants cleanse the skin with a thick, creamy lather. Then the hydrating amino acids, glycerin and PCA sodium bind water to the skin to keep it hydrated. It works well for sensitive skin, doesn’t dry out, and is vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free. Led by life and business partners Andrew Goetz and Matthew Malin, part of the inspiration to create Malin + Goetz was Matthews Eczema, Seborrhea, and Rosacea. The result is a skin care line that works well for sensitive skin. But the brand doesn’t just do skin care. They also offer candles, perfumes, shampoos, deodorants and more. For the skin, the list is even longer: cleansers, moisturizers, masks, exfoliators, serums, oils, scrubs, etc. not gender specific Price: $$$

$$$ To try : This flagship product of the brand is undoubtedly the All Serum. Packed with over 17 natural ingredients including microalgae and rose, this smooth serum is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines and hyperpigmentation while firming, brightening and rejuvenating skin. Founder Andrew Glass worked for a global men’s skin care brand and became increasingly aware and uncomfortable about gender segregation in the industry. So he launched his own genderless brand with a name that says it all. I got interested in beauty at a very young age and knew it was an industry I wanted to be a part of, Glass said in a 2019 Interview with Vogue Ados. As a gay man, equality has always been important to me. I knew that if I ever created my own brand, equality would play a huge role in that brand’s core values. This brand is environmentally friendly from its sourcing methods to its recyclable glass containers. You can even crash some of their packaging. Just tear up the box and plant it in the ground (and of course water it) to let the wildflower seed infused paper bloom. NOTO Botany Price: $$

$$ To try : One of NOTO’s bestsellers is their Agender Oil, a vegan sexless oil to soften and protect all areas of the body that grow hair (their advice is to add some to the eyebrows to help them grow and strengthen them). The oil is made from hemp seed oil, vetiver and lavender. Best of all, NOTO Botanics donates a portion of the proceeds from this product to revolving organizations like Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood and The Okra project, an organization that provides homemade meals to black trans people. A clean beauty brand, NOTO Botanics was founded by Gloria Noto to amplify identities she didn’t see represented in the beauty industry. Six or seven years ago people were just starting to talk about clean beauty, and as a queer individual I felt so unrepresented, Noto said. Vogue in 2020. I didn’t think the world needed another makeup brand or cosmetic line, but I thought the world needed a platform that could help develop what might look like diversity and inclusion in the clean beauty space. It turned into NOTO Botanics. Each product is designed to be used by all genders and can work well with all skin types. For those in Los Angeles, you can get a discount and go eco using their unique charging station. Roots and crowns Price: $

$ To try : The most popular product throughout the store is the Rose Face Serum, which promises to cleanse and hydrate. It is made with organic jojoba oil infused with rose petals, rosehip seed oil, pomegranate seed oil and a blend of essential oils. Tip: Although it is a cleanser and moisturizer, you can also use it as an exfoliant. Just add a quarter to half a teaspoon of ground oatmeal to a few pumps of serum and gently massage your face with it. This very unique apothecary sells much more than skin care products. They also have herbal remedies like elixirs, teas, tinctures and bitters; perfumes; magical needs like brooms, tarot decks and amulet necklaces; and home products like pillow sprays, candles, tea towels and more. Portland-based queer founder Max Turk is passionate about herbalism and herbal medicine (the power of plants for the people) and her training focuses on the careful blends chosen for her serums. Savonwalla If you have skin, you can use our products, Soapwalla said. It’s that simple. Depending on your needs, you can shop by skin type and find products for sensitive, mature, dry or oily skin. Vegan products range from cleansing bars and face serums to lip balm and toning mist, and more. Soapwalla values ​​inclusiveness, ecological awareness and activism. Recipients of their donations include Immigration Equality and the Trevor Project.

