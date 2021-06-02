Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Pakistan to be turned into museums: Bollywood News





On June 1, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan approved the purchase of the ancestral home of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to convert it into museums. The current owner of the houses had raised objections to the sale, which was later rejected by the district commissioner of Peshawar Captain (retd). Khalid Mehmoud. The price of the houses had been determined following a report from the Communication and Works Department. Dilip Kumar’s ancestral haveli was priced at Rs. 80.56,000 and Raj Kapoor’s house was valued at Rs. 1,500,000. Previously, the owner of Dilip Kumars’ house demanded 25 crore rupees, while the owner of Raj Kapoor’s house demanded 200 crore rupees. Haji Lal Muhammad, the owner of Dilip Kumar’s ancestral property, purchased the property in 2005 for Rs. 51 lakh after completing all legal formalities. He had said it was unfair of the government to rate the Prophet at Rs. 80.56 lakhs after 16 years. Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home known as Kapoor Haveli is located in the legendary Qissa Khwani Bazaar and was built between 1918 and 1922. Raj Kapoor was born in the building. Meanwhile, veteran actor Dilip Kumar on the century-old ancestral home is also located in the same locality. The house was declared national heritage in 2014. ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar released from hospital after two days BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

