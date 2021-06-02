The Road to Hell runs through Hollywood in Ernie Mannix’s second novel, “Six Angels In The San Fernando Valley”





NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Former Hollywood Insider, Ernie Mannix, publishes “Six Angels In The San Fernando Valley”, his second novel which dramatizes the evils of Tinseltown. “Hollywood may be heaven for the privileged few while being hell for millions more. Seeing it with my own eyes, I wrote about the abuses that destroyed too many desperate people, ”Mannix said. Mannix’s debut novel, “Six Devils In The San Fernando Valley,” predated the #MeToo movement and revealed the sexual manipulation of women by a powerful mogul from a major film studio.

Ernie Mannix, guest host on TCM.



Author, Ernie Mannix

Mannix redeems these women and presents them as heroes “they confront their attackers and seek revenge on the men who take advantage of them.” Hollywood are just nerds with absolute power beating their way around desperate people. They get away with it because they are able to hide all of their horrible behavior behind studio walls. Film companies can be citadels full of dirty secrets. “ Ernie Mannix spent many years in Hollywood as an award-winning composer and music publisher on feature films and television shows such as “Hellboy”, HBO’s “Big Love” and Disney’s “Herbie Fully Loaded”. The development of his novels for television is currently underway. Media contact:

Ernie Mannix

[email protected]

818 640-8577 SOURCE Ernie Mannix

