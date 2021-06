Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Photo Babylon – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston boards Damien Chazelle’s Paramount movie Babylon set in late 1920s Hollywood, we can tell you first. All role descriptions and plot are kept under wraps in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s upcoming ensemble film. What we do know is that this is an R-rated drama, set in Hollywood’s changing moment when the industry shifted from silent to talkie. Waterston joins the previously announced cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li. Chazelle in addition to directing, wrote the screenplay. Babylon hits theaters on Christmas Day 2022 in a limited release with a large hiatus on January 6, 2023. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt produce. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are EPs. Waterston recently starred in the period romance of Bleecker Street The world to come opposite Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, which had its world premiere in Venice. She also starred last year in the HBO limited series. The third day. She is reprising her role as Tina Goldstein in the third installment of Warner Bros. Jk rowling Harry potter spin off, Fantastic beasts and where to find them; the first two films having racked up $ 1.468 billion WW. She also starred in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Alliance which grossed over $ 240 million WW. Other features include Jonah Hill’s Mid 90s, Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, Lie Take Woodstock and that of Paul Thomas Anderson Inherent vice who won the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2015. Waterston also starred in HBO Boardwalk Empire. Waterston is replaced by Silver Lining Entertainment, UTA, 42, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.







